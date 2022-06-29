SINGLE-SCREEN SPORTS BETTING BECOMES A REALITY

TAPPP technology enables real-time wagers on live event broadcast for the first time

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPPP , a New York-based technology and marketing company dedicated to encrypted on-screen transactions and curated viewer experiences made single-screen sports betting a reality during the final weekend of the Major League Rugby (MLR) season with matches streamed on The Rugby Network (TRN). With TAPPP's proprietary, real-time gaming technology, eligible viewers were able to access sports betting data originating in a live broadcast environment while also placing authenticated bets via PlayUp directly on their device within the same live-broadcast environment.

"TAPPP has clearly demonstrated that single-screen sports betting has become a reality, now!", said Sandy Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at TAPPP. "I am extremely proud of our team bringing to market such transformative technology, and I am so appreciative of our partners MLR, TRN and PlayUp for working together with us to bring our transaction and engagement platform to life."

The unveiling of the live sports betting component of TAPPP's and TRN's Pick&Go! platform was the culmination of the partnership's first season aimed at increasing MLR match viewership and rugby fan engagement via both free-to-play, prize-based games of knowledge and skill and real-time, real money wagering. TAPPP is the first company to have operated both a free-to-play and real-time sports wagering product simultaneously via the same screen presenting a live sports event.

"In the era of Smart TVs, interactive overlays have become a hot topic" said Agarwal. "Interactivity is great but how about direct, in-game, on-screen transacting involving a product where the price can change every second? This is single-screen sports betting, and this is what TAPPP's platform has delivered. With more seamless transaction opportunities still to come."

TAPPP will leverage the activity data from the first year of Pick&Go! to develop an enhanced free-to-play and real-money gaming platform in time for the 2023 MLR season. The company is also in discussions with several broadcasters and additional sportsbooks to launch a similar interactive and transactional platform, with both real-time, single-screen sports betting and free-to-play contests in the second half of this year.

About TAPPP

TAPPP is a technology and marketing company that helps media, consumer products and sports wagering clients drive customer acquisitions, transactions, engagement, and retention through products and services offered on-screen, at events and in-store with a business focus built on our Interactive Gaming, Betting & Transaction Platform, offering proprietary, real-time, content-specific viewing experiences across any end-use device and our Distribution & Payments Service Platform, enabling cash and digital transactions for gaming, betting and consumer products merchants. For more information on TAPPP, visit tappp.com .

