Aspen Dental® Brings Free Dental Care to Children in San Martín Jilotepeque, Guatemala

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2022, 15 Aspen Dental® network doctors and team members traveled to San Martín Jilotepeque, Guatemala to provide free dental care to more than 600 children without access to quality, affordable care. This trip is part of Aspen Dental's Healthy Mouth Movement, a community giving initiative launched in 2014 to break down barriers and bring better dental care to more people in communities around the world.

"Unfortunately, in so many communities the combination of COVID-19, lack of access to technology and high costs means dental care has been unavailable to many of these children for most, if not all, of their lives," said Lauren McDonough, DMD, vice president, practice owner development, Aspen Dental, who led the trip to Guatemala. "Each one of these children has a story and a future – to be able to be a small part of their story and alleviate pain or provide preventative care to impact their overall health is a true privilege."

"When you have any kind of pain in your teeth or mouth, it's challenging because it can impact eating, drinking and other basic, critical needs," said Amel Rassoul, DMD, one of the dentists who participated in the trip and provided care. "We truly want to give them the best care possible and show them small ways to maintain their oral hygiene to improve their overall health."

Aspen Dental's network of nearly 1,000 doctor-owned practices is intentionally located in areas with underserved populations with the goal of expanding access to quality, affordable dental care, meeting patients where they are and treating their unique challenges and needs.

Since the launch of Aspen Dental's Healthy Mouth Movement in 2014, doctors and their dental care teams from nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental-branded offices have donated more than $26 million in dentistry services to nearly 35,000 veterans and people in need, around the world. For more information about the Healthy Mouth Movement, visit HealthyMouthMovement.com.

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

