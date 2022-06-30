BlueVoyant Recognized as the 2022 Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year Winner

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a rock-solid cyber defense platform company converging internal and external security, today announced it has won the 2022 Microsoft Security U.S. (MSUS) Partner of the Year award .

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners who have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. The MSUS Partner Awards were created to supplement Microsoft's Partner of the Year program, both of which recognize outstanding work by Microsoft partners. The MSUS awards highlight US-specific partner impact.

"BlueVoyant and Microsoft both recognize that cybersecurity is a team sport," said Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "BlueVoyant has developed enablement technologies and scalable services to help customers maximize their Microsoft Security investments — bringing together the very best of both companies to drive the outcomes our customers demand. We are honored that Microsoft named BlueVoyant its prestigious U.S. Security Partner of the Year, among other recent accolades. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Microsoft to deliver the very best in cybersecurity to our joint customers."

The MSUS Partner of the Year Award recognizes BlueVoyant's commitment and trust that stands behind the company's cloud-native and outcomes-based platform, BlueVoyant Elements™. The platform helps companies across a variety of industries improve their cyber defense posture. Elements not only continuously monitors for problems, but also takes action against any vulnerabilities, risks, or threats, usually in a matter of minutes. The platform is based on three key pillars that help give clients the advantage over attackers — technology, telemetry, and talent. BlueVoyant has more than 700 customers, and 650 employees across five continents, with a proven track record of sustained high growth.

The U.S. Security Partner of the Year award is the latest in a long list of accolades BlueVoyant has won from Microsoft. In 2021, BlueVoyant was named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team . BlueVoyant was a 2022 finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards for Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year. In addition, the company is a finalist for the Microsoft Canada 2022 Impact Awards in two categories — Healthcare Impact Award and Security Impact Award. BlueVoyant was also named as one of Microsoft's top 150 managed security partners.

In May, BlueVoyant announced that the company was a key design partner for Microsoft's three new security services , including Microsoft Security Experts for hunting, a proactive threat hunting expert service; Microsoft Security Experts for XDR, a new hunting service that extends beyond endpoint hunting; and Microsoft Enterprise Security Services for customers looking for more tailored, hands-on help with security posture management, modernization and proactive hunting.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant converges internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform called BlueVoyant Elements™. Elements continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain as well as the open, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defense platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defense revolves around three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent — that deliver rock-solid cyber defense capabilities to more than 700 customers across the globe.

Visit www.bluevoyant.com

BlueVoyant Press Contact:

Jennifer Schlesinger

jenny.schlesinger@bluevoyant.com

+1 201.397.4976

View original content:

SOURCE BlueVoyant