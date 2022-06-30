Exclusive: Official Newsletter to Celebrate 75 Years of Israel's Independence

The collaborative project will generate original content from leading voices across Israeli society

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States – Israel Business Alliance announced today that it will be launching an official newsletter to mark the State of Israel's 75th anniversary. The first newsletter will be published in the coming months and the final issue will be distributed on April 26, 2023 – the State of Israel's 75th Independence Day.

USIBA Logo (PRNewsfoto/United States - Israel Business Alliance) (PRNewswire)

Each issue will include exclusive content from Israeli leaders in culture, politics, entrepreneurship, and academia. The newsletter will celebrate the State of Israel's achievements and look ahead at the next 75 years.

About the United States – Israel Business Alliance

The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel.

