Inceptor Bio Announces Strategic Collaboration with University of Minnesota to Develop Novel iPSC Platform for the Advancement of Next-Generation Allogeneic Cell Therapies

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio, a biotechnology company advancing cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced a collaboration with University of Minnesota. The aim of this collaboration is to build a novel induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) platform that will accelerate Inceptor Bio's best-in-class next-generation cell therapies platforms. Under the terms of the agreement, Inceptor Bio will receive an exclusive license to the technology developed under this collaboration.

Inceptor Bio plans to advance multiple cell therapy products into clinical studies incorporating the iPSC platform into its proprietary K62 platform for CAR-M therapy, which increases the phagocytic capabilities of macrophages and supports an M1 anti-tumor phenotype, as well as its novel co-stimulatory domain, M83, for CAR-NK therapies.

"iPSC-derived cell therapies have the potential to enable the next frontier of cell therapies. We are excited to work with Dr. Beau Webber at University of Minnesota and his team to develop this unique platform," said Mike Nicholson, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer at Inceptor Bio.

"The team at University of Minnesota is confident that Inceptor Bio is the right partner for building a differentiated iPSC platform to advance novel cell therapies," said Beau Webber, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Hematology and Oncology. "We are deeply encouraged by Inceptor Bio's progress in the cell therapy arena, and we look forward to being part of future developments to help cure difficult-to-treat cancers."

"This partnership is an important step in continuing to execute on our strategy of advancing cell therapies to bring a more positive prognosis and quality of life to patients with difficult-to-treat cancers," said Abe Maingi, Vice President, Business Development at Inceptor Bio. "We are thrilled to be able to develop and deliver on the promise of iPSC-derived cell therapies."

Inceptor Bio is a biotechnology company developing multiple next-generation cell therapy platforms to deliver cures for underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers. Inceptor Bio is building platforms in CAR-T, CAR-M, and CAR-NK. Inceptor Bio is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. More information is available at www.inceptor.bio.

