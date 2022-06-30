InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ammunition for Firearms (LAX-1420)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a bullet that would travel with increased velocity and distance when fired," said an inventor, from Selmar, Calif., "so I invented the HYPER- POINT. My design could be used to make quick, clean and accurate shots."

The invention provides an improved type of ammunition for firearms. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bullets. As a result, it increases speed, accuracy and range and it could enhance performance among shooters. The invention features an innovative design that is ideal for the owners of firearms, hunters, military, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

