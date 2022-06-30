MAPS Raises Nearly $1.6 Million in Christie's NFT Auction

Artists including Beeple, David Choe , and Alex Grey donated art inspired by personal experience and the potential of psychedelic healing

Cartography of the Mind represented the single-largest sale of art to benefit MAPS in its 30+ year history of philanthropic art sales

Psychedelic Science 2023 , marking the first time digital art will be exhibited in the extensive Psychedelic Science galleries and exhibits Select pieces will be exhibited at, marking the first time digital art will be exhibited in the extensive Psychedelic Science galleries and exhibits

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) has announced that Cartography of the Mind: A Curated NFT Sale raised $1,569,960. Proceeds of the auction, presented by Christies in collaboration with Ryan Zurrer, founder of Dialectic and Vine Ventures, will benefit MAPS.

On the heels of NFT.NYC, we were absolutely thrilled with the successful results of Cartography of the Mind: A Curated Sale to Benefit MAPS. Throughout the week, the physical exhibition at Christie's new gallery on 6th Avenue drew impressive crowds of enthusiastic visitors. With competitive bidding, the sale realized over $1.5 million. It was 100% sold, and 130% sold hammer over low estimate. This is a true testament to the continued strength and vibrancy of the digital art market.

Nicole Sales, Christie's Business Director of Digital Art

Beeple, David Choe, Sarah Meyohas, Refik Anadol, Mad Dog Jones, IX Shells, and more donated art to support MAPS. The research, education, and advocacy organization, founded in 1986, remains the leading body at the vanguard of research into potentially life-saving psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Psychedelic Healing is an artistic interpretation of the MAPS logo by renowned artist Alex Grey to celebrate MAPS' 35th anniversary in 2021. It was purchased by Ryan Zurrer and donated back to MAPS for additional fundraising.

As a not-for-profit, we are always looking for innovative ways to fundraise, and working with this digital art community has truly been eye-opening. We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support from Ryan, Christie's, and especially these incredible artists who put forth their art in support of our work in advancing psychedelic medicine. We have seen a significant overlap amongst people who have a passion for NFTs, blockchain, and psychedelics. All speak to the decentralized nature of experience, and we look forward to continuing to explore the intersection of both communities.

Rick Doblin, Ph.D. , MAPS' Founder and Executive Director

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization developing medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world funded primarily by philanthropic donors and grantors who have given more than $130 million for research and education.

About Christie's

Founded in 1766, Christie's is a world-leading art and luxury business. Renowned and trusted for its expert live and online auctions, as well as its bespoke private sales, Christie's offers a full portfolio of global services to its clients, including art appraisal, art financing, international real estate and education. Christie's has a physical presence in 46 countries, throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with flagship international sales hubs in New York, London, Hong Kong, Paris and Geneva. It also is the only international auction house authorized to hold sales in mainland China (Shanghai).

Christie's is dedicated to advancing responsible culture throughout its business and communities worldwide, including achieving sustainability through net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and actively using its platform in the art world to amplify under-represented voices and support positive change.

