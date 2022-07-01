Century Communities Reveals Nationwide Fourth of July Savings Event

Savings available to Century Communities and Century Complete homebuyers across 17 states

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's running a nationwide Fourth of July Sales Event through July 5 on homes from the company's two brands: Century Communities and Century Complete.

SAVINGS OPPORTUNITIES INCLUDE:*

Special pricing

Closing cost assistance

Rate buydown and rate lock programs through affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®

Move-in packages

*Offers vary by location and most offers cannot be combined with multiple offers. Buyers should consult their local Sales Associate for details.

Buyers can learn about savings and start their search at www.CenturyCommunities.com/July4thSavings22

NEW HOMES FOR ANY LIFESTYLE

Century makes it easy for homebuyers to find their summer dream home with quick move-in homes ready to close within 30 to 90 days—available to purchase on-site or through the builder's industry-first buy online process—showcasing modern open-concept floor plans designed for any lifestyle. Plus, buyers will enjoy the perfect match of desirable location and quality new home with communities in over 45 sought-after markets across 17 states.

"This Fourth of July, we want folks across the country to know that the dream of homeownership is not out of reach," said Liesel Cooper, national president of Century Communities. "From interest rate savings to closing cost assistance and more, we're proud to offer a complete spectrum of resources to help you achieve your dream home."

"We're excited to offer great Fourth of July savings in addition to our already affordable lineup of quality new homes," said Greg Huff, national president of Century Complete. "It's all part of our mission to make homeownership attainable by providing more home for less money."

THE ASCENT CLUB

In addition to Fourth of July savings, homebuyers can tap into an exclusive team of credit specialists with The Ascent Club—a value-added program available free through affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

Benefits of The Ascent Club

Complimentary financing analysis

New Homebuyer Workshops with insights on credit and homebuying

Credit Specialist Resources with guidance on qualifying for your home loan, improving your credit score, saving for a down payment, and more

Learn more at https://www.inspirehomeloans.com/the-ascent-club.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes across the nation.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

