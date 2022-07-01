Leaf Home™ Expands Company Reach Through Four New Locations

HUDSON, Ohio, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, added four new offices within the United States in June through its gutter protection, water, and safety brands.

Serving customers across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home delivers innovative, quality products for those looking to make upgrades inside and outside the home. With over 180 locations, the company's experienced local specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through various solutions, including gutter protection, water purification, bathroom safety upgrades, stairlifts, cabinet refacing, decking, window and door replacement, and more.

"We're incredibly proud of our team and all their hard work in growing our market presence across North America," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "Our experience and national footprint allow us to provide the best solutions for our customers, and we're looking forward to helping even more homeowners protect their most valuable asset through our product offerings."

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Grows in Key States

Last month, LeafFilter® continued to dominate the gutter protection industry by adding new locations in Erie, Pennsylvania, and South Bend, Indiana. These openings officially mark 140 offices for LeafFilter, whose employees look forward to offering excellent protection from gutter, roof, and home foundation damage.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Expands to More Texas Communities

Leaf Home Water Solutions™ has continued its swift growth by adding a third location in the state of Texas with San Antonio. Now joining the Dallas and Houston communities, which opened in May, the company is proud to provide clean, safe water across 10 states in the U.S.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free innovative digital water tests. The product line tackles city and well water's unique demands with a team of industry experts and an extreme dedication to customer service.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions Strengthens Ohio Presence

In June, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, which enables homeowners to access every room and level of their homes with ease and confidence, added its newest office in Columbus, Ohio. The company now serves homeowners in communities all throughout its home state.

Now available in over a dozen different states across the United States, Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com .

