Lasso's Header Bidding Solution Is Ready to Empower Healthcare Publishers

Healthcare marketing leader Lasso launches a new Prebid.js Header Bidder Adapter to provide publisher partners premium monetization in any ad placement at scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso (lassoplatform.io), the world's first and only omnichannel platform for healthcare marketing and analytics, today announced that their Header Bidding Adapter has been approved and released by Prebid.org, making Lasso's solution ready for integration into endemic healthcare publishers' existing header bidding frameworks.

Lasso announced the launch of their Publisher Suite in May of this year, continuing their mission to become the world's first, true end-to-end operating system for healthcare marketing and analytics. The company's all-in-one platform enables Monetization, Audience Extension, and Measurement in a compliant and privacy-safe, closed environment. Lasso also leads the industry with a unique identity solution that allows endemic publishers to distinguish high-value healthcare provider (HCP) audiences from consumers and monetize those segments at a premium CPM, driving incremental revenue whenever possible.

Now, with their new Header Bidding Adapter, those who leverage Lasso's Publisher Suite can seamlessly tap into both HCP and DTC-focused campaigns in unified auction environments, maximizing the value of their audiences and yield across all ad placements.

"Since releasing our Publisher Suite and Endemic Marketplace last quarter, we have seen incredible growth and a huge opportunity to help leading healthcare publishers, such as GoodRx, Haymarket Media, and The BMJ, improve their monetization," said Eric Shih, Chief Growth Officer at Lasso. "We're dedicated to providing the best solution for the healthcare communications ecosystem, and our Header Bidding Adapter will significantly streamline the integration process for publishers, increasing their HCP identification, audience valuation and overall yield."

Lasso is the world's first and only omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics platform that allows you to plan, activate, and measure your HCP and patient-focused campaigns across programmatic, social, email, endemic and connected TV — all in one place. Lasso has offices in New York, NY, and Austin, TX. Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

