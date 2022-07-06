SOOZY'S GRAIN-FREE LAUNCHES IN SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, ADDS BIRTHDAY CAKE DONUT

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soozy's Grain Free, the family-favorite gluten-free baked goods company, continues their mission of bringing convenient, nutrient-rich and delicious baked goods to customers, with a national roll-out at Sprouts Farmers Market. Soozy's new, 4-count donut boxes are now available in Sprouts stores nationwide. Flavors include Double Chocolate Donuts & Birthday Cake Donuts, both in multi-pack boxes.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with Sprouts on our newest donut innovation," says Mason Sexton , Soozy's co-founder.

Soozy's baked goods are:

Certified Gluten-Free

Made without grains, dairy, soy, gums, refined sugar, preservatives and fillers

Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Kosher OU, Certified Glyphosate-Free

Made with half the amount of sugar of a traditional baked good

Fully-baked and ready-to-eat!

"As someone who used to have to avoid many of the "fun" nostalgic snacks and treats due to a severe gluten sensitivity (including traditional donuts), I'm delighted to be able to offer customers a product that's truly delicious, nutritious, and also fun to enjoy," says Mason Sexton, Soozy's co-founder. "It's a flavor profile that we've received great initial feedback on with the launch of our Birthday Cake Cookies in 2020. To be able to recreate the nostalgic vanilla birthday cake flavor profile in a baked good without the refined sugar, gums, grains and artificial dyes, all while keeping the soft and delicious donut texture is no easy feat, but we were up for the challenge.

Soozy's Birthday Cake Donuts are mindfully sweetened with organic coconut sugar and maple syrup in small quantities, to satisfy your sweet tooth in a nourishing way, without the refined sugar, processed grains and artificially-colored sprinkles found in traditional baked goods. Instead, Soozy's is using sprinkles colored from plants and vegetables, including red cabbage, beet, and turmeric, to ensure their donuts are just as nutritious as they are delicious.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with Sprouts on our newest donut innovation, and are grateful for their support in bringing this product to market, together," Mason says. "We've been working on perfecting our Birthday Cake Donut recipe for a few years, and are incredibly excited to share this flavor profile with customers."

The suggested retail price is $7.99 for 4, individually-wrapped, ready-to-eat donuts. Starting now, customers can find them chillin' in the frozen dessert aisle at Sprouts stores.

About Soozy's Grain Free

Soozy's is a minority-woman founded, grain-free baked goods company recreating everyone's favorite nostalgic bakery products, so they're truly convenient, extra nutritious and always delicious.

Years ago, in a New York City apartment, Mason and Soozy set out to bake the healthiest and tastiest grain-free baked goods imaginable. Batch after batch, they never settled for anything but the best ingredients and flavors. Today, Soozy's continues to be unapologetic in our pursuit of delicious, nutrient-rich perfection. They continue to be inspired by those who share the same spirit of championing a better way, seeking foods with the best ingredients and taste, putting people and communities first.

Soozy's baked goods are made without grains, gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts, gums, sugar alcohols, preservatives and fillers, and are Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Kosher OU, Certified Glyphosate-Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Select products are egg-free and Certified Vegan. Find Soozy's baked good assortment including bread, bagels, muffins, donuts and cookies in both the frozen aisle and center-store in 3,000+ stores nationwide. Learn more at www.soozysgrainfree.com

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

