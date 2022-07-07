5WPR Announces Expansion of Health and Wellness Practice with Specialty Health Supplements Division

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its Health and Wellness practice area with the creation of a specialty health supplements division. The division is made up of professionals across the health and wellness practice, working to elevate health supplement, vitamin, and CBD wellness clients.

5WPR is a recognized leader in the health and wellness industry, possessing unrivaled expertise in consumer health. The health supplements division will combine experts from the health and wellness team, leadership experts from the CBD, THC and cannabis PR team, as well as insights from members of the consumer packaged goods team.

"5W possesses a deep understanding and a wealth of experience when it comes to building and implementing programs that provide incredible value and drive real business for our health and wellness brands," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "There are many intricacies working alongside health supplement providers, from building messaging around the many benefits of the supplements, to highlighting ingredients and understanding regulations. We understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to health and wellness, especially with supplements, and we look forward to providing more tailored service to health supplement brands."

A 2022 report released by ADM (Chicago) found 79% of U.S. consumers say that taking supplements is important to their overall health, with 75% of U.S. dietary supplement users looking for personalized products directly suited to their needs.

PR services offered to health supplement clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

