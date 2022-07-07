MolecuLightDX™ Wins Award as a Top Innovation in Wound Care 2022 From Wound Management & Prevention Journal

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces that it has been selected for a "Top Innovation in Wound Care 2022" Award from Wound Management & Prevention (WMP) Journal for its MolecuLightDX™ device.

WMP provides news and information for professionals in wound care, ostomy care, incontinence care, and related skin and nutritional issues, and features ground-breaking research, peer-reviewed articles, and clinical discussions on topics relevant to the field. WMP and the Wound Care Learning Network are published by HMP Global, an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education.

MolecuLightDX was selected as a winner this year for its novel utility to provide a point-of-care tool to clinicians worldwide that enables the detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. Based on its extensive body of evidence and interviews with clinicians using it, the MolecuLight device is changing the standard of care in wound care.

"Wound Management & Prevention is dedicated to featuring the top innovations in wound care," said Christiane Odyniec, Managing Editor. "Each July, the WMP Editorial Board nominates the newest innovations in the field of wound care, with the goal of sharing information to improve patient care. MolecuLightDX was nominated by our board for its innovation and practical applications, and we are pleased to recognize MolecuLight Inc. in this way."

As part of WoundCon Summer 2022's Technology Innovation Theatre, WMP will be hosting a webinar on "Wound Management & Prevention's Top Innovations in Products & Care of 2022" on Thursday, July 14th at 1:30 PM EST. Five of the winning products will be featured, including the MolecuLightDX.

In this webinar, Dr. Charles A. Andersen, Medical Director of the Wound Care Clinic and Limb Salvage Program at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA will be speaking on his experience with MolecuLight and how it is changing his clinical practice. "Using MolecuLight has revolutionized our wound care practice and now allows us to provide proactive wound care," says Dr. Andersen. "It's a game-changer."



The MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are supported by a broad body of clinical evidence showing how they help to inform and improve clinical decision-making in wound care. This list of clinical evidence includes over 60 peer-reviewed publications and 1,500 studied wound patients.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercially released devices, including the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, provide point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the global wound care market for the real-time detection and localization of elevated bacterial load in wounds and for digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States can benefit from an available reimbursement pathway including two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

