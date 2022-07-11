Finalists Announced for the 16th Annual Invest in Others Awards

Awards Will Be Presented at a Gala in Boston in September

ANDOVER, Mass., July 11, 2022 The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") has announced 15 finalists for the 2022 Invest in Others Awards, which will be held on September 29, 2022 at the Westin Boston Seaport District.

Now in its 16th year, the Invest in Others (IiO) Awards program recognizes financial advisors who lend their time and talents to support nonprofits helping to make a difference in people's lives. Through the five award categories -- Catalyst, Community Service, Emerging Impact, Lifetime Achievement and Volunteer of the Year -- the IiO Awards honor financial advisors who have contributed to their causes in significant ways. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration and impact on both the nonprofit and the community it serves.

In addition to receiving recognition for their work, IiO Awards finalists and winners will receive donations of up to $75,000 from Invest in Others for their designated nonprofit.

Top sponsors of the Invest in Others Awards include Private Advisor Group, Advisor Group, Apollo Management Holdings, Cetera Financial Group, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill, and Natixis Investment Managers. To learn more about the finalists and their charitable work, visit investinothers.org/awards and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

The 2022 Invest in Others Awards finalists are:

Catalyst

Evan Deoul of Bernstein Private Wealth Management in West Palm Beach, Fla. , for Philanthropy Tank

Charles Dunn of Charles R. Dunn Investment Advisors in Tucson, Ariz. , for St. Francis Community

Alana Scott of Lattig Scott Wealth Management in Modesto, Calif. , for the Women's Education and Leadership League

Community Service

Jason DiLauro of The Wealth Advisory Group of DiLauro Wracher & Thomas in Akron, Ohio , for Revere Schools Foundation

Jason Ting of Ting & Associates at Merrill in San Mateo, Calif. , for Samaritan House of San Mateo County

Dave Weeks of Weeks Financial Group in Naperville, Ill. , for Naperville Elderly Homes, Inc.

Emerging Impact

Daniel Drabinski of Bluecrest Financial Alliances in Dallas, Tex. , for YMCA of Dallas

Ashley Waddington of UBS Financial Services, Inc. in Gainesville, Fla. , for Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida

Aron Weingard of Weingard Wealth Management of Raymond James in New York, N.Y. , for Experience Camps for Grieving Children

Lifetime Achievement

Frederick Hussey of Morgan Stanley in Norwell, Mass. , for the American Cancer Society

Gail Perry-Mason of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. , for Detroit Impact, Inc.

Elizabeth Shepard of Merrill in Washington, D.C. , for Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University

Volunteer of the Year

Lyn Adams of Adams Financial in Raleigh, N.C. , for Carolina Elite Sports

Rick Van Benschoten of Wealthspire Advisors in New York, N.Y. , and MassMutual in New York, N.Y. , for Covenant House New York

Susan Youngsman of LPL Financial in Lynnwood, Wash. , for Summer Search

"Through our flagship program, the Invest in Others Awards, we recognize this amazing group of financial advisors for the important work they are doing to uplift and support the most vulnerable among us," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of Invest in Others. "These finalists set a standard for our industry and beyond. We're delighted both to recognize their important contributions and provide financial support to these important causes."

Since 2006, Invest in Others has partnered with more than 500 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories and donated over $4,000,000 to a wide array of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

Invest in Others provides a platform for financial professionals to make an impact on the causes they care about. Our awards and grant programs recognize and amplify the philanthropic work of financial advisors, employees and firms who give their time, talents, and resources to support diverse nonprofits within their communities. Financial professionals can apply for grants and awards from Invest in Others that provide critical funding and visibility for nonprofits. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

