ID.me Announces Milestone: Around 12.5 Million Military Users Have Used ID.me More than 250 Million Times to Access Services

Veterans' Access to Public and Private Sector Benefits Are Streamlined with ID.me While Safeguarding Private, Sensitive Information

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network, today announced a new milestone of around 12.5 million users from the military community. These users have used ID.me's login, which makes digital identities reusable, 253 million times to access benefits from government, non-profits, and private organizations.

"As a Veteran, I found it shocking that Veterans were often showing their DD-214, and with it their SSN, to a stranger to get military benefits like a free appetizer on Veterans Day," said Blake Hall, an Army Veteran and ID.me's Co-Founder and CEO. "Before ID.me, identity verification for veterans was a fragmented, time-consuming process that increased the risk of identity theft. Today, ID.me improves the customer experience for millions of military family members who wish to access services and benefits while enhancing their privacy, too."

ID.me puts military family members in full control of their information with the ability to seamlessly login to hundreds of organizations, including:

Veterans Affairs: Since 2016, ID.me has provided a secure and portable login that enables Veterans to access services and benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

AccessVA: ID.me enables veterans, family members, service members, business partners, and VA employees and contractors to access a variety of VA services.

VFW: ID.me allows veterans to access Veteran Service Organizations like Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Vet Tix: ID.me allows members of the military and their families to prove their military service to Vet Tix, a non-profit organization that allows veterans to access free tickets from organizations and members of the public who donate those tickets.

Institute for Veterans & Military Families: ID.me allows veteran and military family business owners to register their business with Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans & Military Families (IVMF), which offers a Boots to Business program.

Shift.org: ID.me empowers military users to verify at Shift, a veteran-founded organization that helps current and former members find professional career paths.

Fanatics: ID.me allows veterans and military to access offers from Fanatics, an ecommerce platform used by most of the professional sports leagues in America.

Waves of Honor: ID.me empowers veterans and active duty military to claim free and/or heavily discounted tickets to theme parks across the country.

ID.me Shop: ID.me allows members of the military and their families to find and access offers from hundreds of organizations that utilize ID.me to honor service in a secure manner.

Arts in Armed Forces: ID.me grants users access to exclusive AITAF event discounts for military members and their families.

National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA): ID.me powers military verification required to create an account and gain access to benefits only made available through NaVOBA.

VetsinTech: ID.me grants veterans access to various programs to assist with education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

ID.me earned funding from the government to improve privacy and the customer experience for military families in 2013 when the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the United States Department of Commerce, awarded ID.me a cooperative agreement to enable "members of the military community and their families, First Responders, and students to access exclusive benefits and services online both securely and efficiently without having to share sensitive information with the brands directly."

Nine years after winning the grant from NIST, ID.me continues to enhance customer experience for members of the military, veterans, and their families.

To learn more, visit https://insights.id.me/article/government/one-login-to-serve-veterans-throughout-their-digital-life-government-non-profits-and-the-private-sector/.

About ID.me

The ID.me secure digital identity network includes partnerships in 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me 's Identity Gateway also maintains a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me strives towards its mission of "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have secure access to services. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me

