With GrowPods, food production can be take place virtually anywhere in the world

CORONA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods – transportable hydroponic farms - can help reduce global food shortages.

According to reporting in the Wall Street Journal, the war in Ukraine has disrupted global food supplies. Many people did not know that Ukraine is one of the world's leading exporters of several agricultural products.

Russia and Ukraine were major food suppliers before the war, and the conflict is causing pain across the developing world, spurring price shocks, constraining imports of basic commodities and causing food shortages.

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, warned that the war, along with other global crises, could lead to mass hunger and famine because of the impact on food production and prices around the world.

Guterres said tens of millions of people face food insecurity and malnutrition. "The war in Ukraine, on top of all the other global crises, threatens tens of millions of people with food insecurity, malnutrition, mass hunger & famine," he wrote.

Now, governments and community groups are now looking at alternative solutions to provide food to their citizens.

One area that is getting a lot of attention is modular hydroponic farms like GrowPods.

GrowPods can be placed virtually anywhere, and can grow the equivalent of three acres of traditional farmland in an automated environment. Some units have been configured to grow about 720 heads of lettuce each week, without pesticides, harmful chemicals, or risk of contamination.

With GrowPods, local communities can grow fresh, healthy food, without needing hundreds of acres of farmland or dozens of workers to tend the fields.

According to Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, GrowPods can be part of a move toward local, sustainable farming.

"Our modular hydroponic farms can provide healthy food where it is needed, and require minimal labor so that farming can be managed by just a few people with some basic training," Heldoorn said. "Additionally, a GrowPod can be set up in a matter of just days, so that food shortages can be reduced in just weeks, instead of months or years."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies or GrowPods, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com or www.growpodsolutions.com.

