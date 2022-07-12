2022 FIRST HALF REVIEW: TORCH.AI DELIVERS GREATER CUSTOMER IMPACT, SETS STAGE FOR BREAKOUT YEAR EVEN IN THE MIDST OF MARKET UNCERTAINTY

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI is quickly establishing themselves as a leader in the competitive industry of artificial intelligence (AI) data startups and technology powerhouses. Already supporting many of the world's most important organizations, Torch.AI brings a brand-new approach to the world of data, and that's not just marketing jargon. Their AI-powered data systems help organizations increase productivity, apply critical analysis, and correlate insights across the business, proving why alternative solutions create avoidable inefficiencies and risk.

Reflecting on the past six months, Torch.AI's Chairman and CEO, Brian Weaver, says, "I had a strong feeling 2022 would be an exciting year but thinking back to January, I had no idea our trajectory would bring us this far, this quick. "We've rounded out a winning team, forged partnerships, secured an important acquisition, and gained national recognition with renowned organizations, including Forbes and Forrester. The exciting part is we're just getting started."

Torch.AI boasts 45% growth this year, according to their new CFO, Amy Bradshaw. "It's impressive. Even in periods of shaky market conditions, our customers are buying and see the value Torch.AI brings. Over the next 12 months, increased investment in product, engineering, and marketing and sales will continue to support public sector growth and fuel our commercial go-to-market strategy," says Amy.

Torch.AI kicked off the year with the acquisition of B23, a data-extraction firm based in Virginia. B23 bolstered Torch's Nexus™ platform with complementary solutions that continue to support the U.S. Navy and bring hardened, military-grade capabilities to the commercial sector. Brad Kolarov, Founder & Managing Partner at B23 and former Navy SEAL, now serves as VP of Mission Systems for Torch.AI and is focused on continuing to grow Torch's relationship with the Navy.

While Torch.AI got its roots with the Federal Government, recent investments in the commercial sector propelled the company into new and exciting territory. Customers, including Lockton Companies, Bardavon Health, H&R Block, Henderson Engineers, and Pensionmark have already realized the need to adapt how they use data to improve their operational capacity. Jason Eidam, who brings experience as a former tech-startup founder and Deloitte consultant, now leads Torch's commercial practice, and brings a deliberate focus on extending offerings to new market segments.

Rounding out the "dream team" as Weaver calls them, Torch.AI has attracted additional top-tier talent this year, including Adam Lurie, Chief Strategy Officer; Jason Delker, Chief Product Officer; Jennifer Utting, General Counsel; and Bobby Butler, Director of Partner Success, who introduced a brand new partner program and seeks to incentivize companies who share in Torch's vision. These individuals all play a vital role in ensuring the company continues providing unparalleled advancements in AI/ML data capabilities through Torch's AI systems.

Continuing down the path of a customer-first approach, Torch.AI sets the stage for a breakout year through the rest of 2022. New capital investments expect to enhance customer outreach and introduce additional product features aimed at solving our customer's biggest pain points.

"As I look at the rest of 2022 and beyond, I see unlimited potential for Torch.AI and the impact we can make," added Weaver. "Our team is committed to setting our customers up for success and we're excited about the journey ahead!"

About Torch.AI

Founded in 2017, Torch.AI set out on a mission to help organizations unlock their full potential by empowering teams to get more value from their data. With Nexus™, Torch.AI paves the way for a new type of enterprise data infrastructure, optimizing inefficiences of existing enterprise and cloud-based systems and applications. The Nexus™ platform changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the exponentially increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and describing data in real-time.

Nexus' purpose-built AI systems enable intelligent automation and insights to tackle massively scaled data challenges. Through this approach, Torch.AI helps customers unlock value from all their data across the organization while removing barriers of poor data quality, replication, and redundancy. Torch's customers see drastic improvements in team productivity and mission execution as a result. Their unrivaled solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information sharing, enable trusted decisions, enhance operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.

