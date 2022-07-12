The Hennessey Group Under New Ownership

MIDLAND, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hennessey Group is pleased to announce that as of June 1, 2022 it is now under the ownership of Kayce R. Sellers, CCHP, and operating as Case Corporate Housing, Inc. dba The Hennessey Group. Sellers has been an integral part of the Hennessey Group for over six years, having joined in 2016 as Business Manager. In 2017, she became Vice President of Operations until her promotion to Chief Financial Officer in 2019. Sellers holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration Management and Accounting from Texas Tech University and is a Certified Corporate Housing Provider (CCHP) through the Corporate Housing Provider Association (CHPA).

When asked about the acquisition, Sellers says: "I have enjoyed doing this work so much that my decision to purchase the company was an easy one - I genuinely love what I do. During my time here, my relationships with clients have developed into great friendships that I cherish. Helping clients make a life transition as stress-free and smooth as possible is my goal, and for me, a very personal service. I look forward to reinforcing the Hennessey Group's stellar reputation and presence in the Permian Basin, expanding our client base, and increasing our community involvement."

The beginnings of the Hennessey Group date back to 2012, stemming from a need for affordable temporary housing throughout the Permian Basin for both business and personal sectors. Since its inception, the Hennessey Group has been named to the INC. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and named one of the top 50 fastest-growing companies by The Silicon Review. The Hennessey Group has also been voted Reader's Choice-Gold in the Midland Reporter Telegram's Reader's Choice Awards the last four consecutive years.

Hennessey Group provides short-term living solutions for a variety of needs. Hennessey Group is a member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association and Midland Chamber of Commerce. The company works with clients from all over the world providing the luxury of a "hotel" with the feel of your own "home." Situated in the heart of the Permian Basin with a corporate office and extensive warehouse, the Hennessey Group is uniquely placed and is committed to providing unparalleled, luxury service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

