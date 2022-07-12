HOT CHIKN KITCHN NAMES TODD KIRBY AS FRANCHISE DEVELOPMENT PARTNER

SARASOTA, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Chikn Kitchn , the fast casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that's kicked up with their signature premium sauces, recently announced Todd Kirby as their Franchise Development Partner. In this role, Kirby will be focused on finding great franchise partners to meet the company's stated goal of 200 new locations in the next three years.

"Todd brings an incredible drive for growth that is backed with his impressive sales and development experience," said Dave Wood, Chief Strategic Officer for Hot Chikn Kitchn. "His business acumen will be vital as we look to expand our presence and bring our brand to even more communities."

Prior to joining Hot Chikn Kitchn, Todd Kirby served as Vice President of Sales for Xponential Fitness. The group features more than 2,000 fitness studios including Club Pilates, Purre Barre, and CycleBar Indoor Cycling.

Kirby is an entrepreneur and launched two companies. In 2014, he founded and served as Director of Sales for CycleBar Indoor Cycling. The company is the largest indoor cycling franchise with more than 200 studios worldwide.

Earlier in this career, Kirby founded and served as Director of Sales for St. Gregory Development Group. Under his leadership, the company developed thousands of health and wellness franchise locations.

"I am honored to join the team at Hot Chikn Kitchn and take them into an exciting future of growth and evolution," said Todd Kirby, Franchise Development Partner for Hot Chikn Kitchn. "Their vision resonates with me and I'm thrilled to help them expand their presence across the country and beyond."

Hot Chikn Kitchn was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The flagship restaurant was opened in Woodbridge, VA with the idea of bringing Nashville-style food to the area and across the east coast. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. Hot Chikn Kitchn lives up to its name with their unique and premium hot sauces that each infuses a different type of pepper.

In addition to in-restaurant dining, Hot Chikn Kitchn also offers online ordering for pickup, delivery through third party partners, and catering.

For more information, visit www.hotchiknkitchn.com . To inquire about franchising opportunities, email franchise@eatHCK.com .

