"Live from Abbey Road" - Coinllectibles with SPINK auction house bring music related photographic Fusion DOTs

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is partnering again with SPINK and Son Ltd. to marry its Fusion Digital Ownership Tokens ("DOTs") with a series of photographic images called "Live from Abbey Road". These unique photographic images taken at Abbey Road Studios in London feature some big stage performers in candid and unusual settings and are bound to be of high interest to music fans and collectible enthusiasts. The DOT collection consists of 20 Fusion Digital Ownership Tokens ("DOTS") of photographic images from a range of musicians- "Live From Abbey Road". Between the years 2006 and 2012, Abbey Road Studios hosted one hundred and forty of the finest musicians from around the world. These hallowed grounds facilitated the most intimate of performances - the musicians are playing to one another for the sheer pleasure of their music in a very different setting to paying audiences of thousands. The e-Auction closes on Thursday July 14th at 2pm BST and 9pm Hong Kong time and can be found on Coinllectibles Metamall and the SPINK Live site.

The Fusion Digital Ownership Token ("DOT") is an indivisible bundle addressing physical ownership of the piece, the digital item and the intellectual property. This is Coinllectibles third collaboration with SPINK and Son Ltd. using Fusion DOT technology, with the first two auctions achieving successful results. "We are excited to apply Fusion DOTs to the broader music area in an increasing range of high quality physical and IP content areas. We hope that these photographic images will bring enjoyment to their new owners" noted Marsella Cheng from Coinllectibles.

Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles said, " We view the DOT as a tool to be used in the development of strategies and it is again a privilege to work with Spink that so well embraces tradition and technology. "Live From Abbey Road" is a wonderful example of the DOT application used to support increasingly diversified content and reach to collectors. At Coinllectibles, we continue to seek partners to support great projects and to see the metaverse market focus on themes of real world value, utility and substance."

Coinllectibles is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age. Their minted curated Fusion NFTs capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. NFTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses NFT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory parameter.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

