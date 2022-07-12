Wynn Las Vegas Named Best Hotel in Las Vegas for Third Consecutive Year by Travel + Leisure Magazine

The Resort Received Superior Ratings for Rooms, Location, Service, Food and More

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) was once again named the No. 1 hotel in Las Vegas on the Travel + Leisure 2022 World's Best Awards list, for the third consecutive year. The list honors top hotels, resorts, travel destinations, and companies worldwide, as rated by its readers.

"We create unique and memorable experiences for our guests, whether it is through our world class offerings, our stunning environments, or by simply delivering warm, exceptional service via our dedicated team of ladies and gentlemen," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "It is an honor to be acknowledged as top hotel by Travel + Leisure, and we are excited to continue serving and delighting our guest's each and every day here at Wynn."

Wynn Las Vegas recently completed the resort's largest and most extensive design evolution ever made to its 2,674 guest rooms. The new rooms feature new furniture, fixtures, lighting, and artwork and are intended to provide guests with a sense of escapism. Over the past year, Wynn Las Vegas also debuted three distinctive lounges, Aft Cocktail Deck, Bar Parasol and Overlook Lounge that showcase the inventive cocktail program from resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. In the coming months, Wynn Las Vegas will expand its luxury retail collection with the addition of iconic global fashion houses and major architectural transformations to current boutiques as well as unveil a new resident show in its acclaimed theater-in-the-round.

The 2022 World's Best Awards were determined by votes from thousands of international Travel + Leisure readers, compiled through an annual survey that is considered one of the most respected reader polls in the hospitality industry. Readers defined excellence in the "Hotels" category by evaluating criteria including rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

More information on all of Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best honorees can be found by visiting https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/best-hotels-in-las-vegas-2022

For more on Wynn Las Vegas, please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

