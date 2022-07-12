THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY LAUNCHES AT LOBLAWS LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE, INCLUDING THE GREAT CANADIAN SUPERSTORE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") will be placing its low-sugar better-for-you Yumy Bear products into Loblaws locations across Canada. Loblaws is Canada's largest retailer with revenues north of $51-billion servicing most of Canada's necessities. Loblaws focuses on grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, and general merchandise. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, its franchisees and associate owners employ almost 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

"Loblaws is Canada's number one retailer and being on their shelves is a huge milestone achievement for our Company. There is no other retailer in Canada that can move the needle like Loblaws with over 2,400 locations nationwide and visited by millions of Canadians the exposure and sales our company can achieve with this partnership is second to none," states Chief Executive Officer, Erica Williams.

Loblaws has held the title of the largest food retailer for over 100 years in Canada and has yet to relinquish the title. The company has made aggressive acquisitions and opened hundreds of locations cementing its position as the largest retailer in Canada. With some of the most recognizable brands in the supermarket industry, servicing Canadians and ethnic tastes alike, the company captures a significant portion of Canadian consumption.

"Our mission to never be satisfied with our growth is a sentiment we share with Loblaws. As we continue our journey to the top of the confectionary world, we continue to be aggressive with getting on shelves and going to new territories. Over the last few months, we have proven to our consumers and investors that some of the largest retailers in the world are interested in what we have to offer and I expect the trend to continue," states Chief Executive Officer, Erica Williams.

Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, B.C., and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatin-free candies made from non-genetically modified organism ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

