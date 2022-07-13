Graybar Named to Selling Power “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2022.

Company Recognized on Prestigious List for 17th Year

ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, is pleased to announce that it ranked No. 11 on Selling Power's 2022 list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For, up from No. 13 in 2021. This year marks the 17th time Graybar has appeared on the prestigious list, which will be published in the July/August 2022 issue of Selling Power magazine.

"We are proud to once again be recognized by Selling Power magazine as one of the best companies to sell for," said Graybar's Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "Receiving this honor for 17 years is a testament to our employee ownership culture, our focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and our commitment to providing opportunities for employees to build successful careers with Graybar."

To compile the list, Selling Power's research team created a comprehensive application that covered several key areas, including compensation, benefits, sales rep onboarding, sales training and sales enablement. The research team also evaluated companies' sales culture and diversity and inclusion efforts.

This recognition comes on the heels of Graybar being named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner for the second consecutive year, along with receiving Culture Excellence Awards for Compensation and Benefits and Work-Life Flexibility. In addition, Graybar recently received the Top Workplaces Award for the Distribution Industry.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR. To view available career opportunities at Graybar, please visit graybar.com/careers.

