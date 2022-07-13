Jeep® Brand Debuts Two New Wrangler Exterior Color Options for 2023 Model Year

Earl and Limited-production Reign Exterior Colors Now Open for Dealer Orders

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in new Earl exterior paint color (left) and limited-production Reign exterior paint color (PRNewswire)

From concept to production: Earl, first shown on the Jeep® Gladiator Farout concept in 2020, joins the Jeep Wrangler production exterior color palette for the first time

Reign exterior color brings purple back to Wrangler palette for a limited time for the 2023 model year

Now open for orders, Earl and Reign are available on Wrangler Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392 models, as well as the new Freedom Edition

Jeep® brand continues to keep its color palette fresh, giving Jeep enthusiasts the ability to order a custom look straight from the factory with not one, but two new exterior production colors on the 2023 model-year Jeep Wrangler: Earl and limited-production Reign.

First showcased on the Gladiator Farout concept in 2020, Earl, a standout shade of gray with hints of aquamarine, makes its debut as an available exterior production color on the Wrangler lineup for the first time for the 2023 model year.

Purple, last seen on the 2018 JK Wrangler, makes a comeback as Reign in the 2023 model year. Eye-catching Reign, available for a limited run in the 2023 model year, will appeal to all customers passionate about purple.

"We received a lot of positive feedback on Earl when it debuted on the Gladiator Farout concept, and we work to deliver what our customers tell us they want," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "These limited-run colors like Earl and Reign draw a huge enthusiast following because they're exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community."

Earl and Reign join a lengthy lineup of vivid and special-run colors that add customization and appeal to the Jeep Wrangler, with a special color palette straight from the factory. Available on all Wrangler models, including Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392, Earl, with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $395, will be available for the entire 2023 model year. Limited-production Reign, with a U.S. MSRP of $495, can be ordered now through October.

These new colors join Firecracker Red, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting Gray, Granite Crystal, Black and Bright White for the 2023 model year.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

