Sanctuary Wealth Receives $175 Million Growth Investment From Kennedy Lewis Investment Management

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, announced it has closed a $175 million investment from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management ("Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager. The funds will be used to fuel Sanctuary Wealth's M&A strategy and the organic growth of its partner firms, including advancing key priorities that will enhance the company's technology solutions and talent management initiatives.

"Kennedy Lewis is the ideal partner to help us write the next chapter of Sanctuary Wealth's story," said Jim Dickson, CEO, and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "This partnership will propel us forward as we continue to invest in our technology and people, while also empowering our partner firms to reach the next level of their growth potential. Our acquisition strategy will further establish Sanctuary Wealth as an M&A leader in the independent advisory space."

"In a short period of time, the Sanctuary Wealth leadership team has built a world-class, client-first business that is poised to continue disrupting the highly fragmented U.S. RIA industry," said David K. Chene, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis. "This is an exciting opportunity for Kennedy Lewis to invest behind an innovative platform as it embarks on the next stage of growth."

Launched in 2018, Sanctuary Wealth is a holistic wealth platform for advisors who desire to own their businesses and values, allowing them to access the resources of a much larger organization. Sanctuary Wealth has accelerated its expansion in the past year, over which time it has onboarded 20 new advisor teams from across the country, taking assets under advisement to approximately $25 billion. Contributing to Sanctuary Wealth's growth is its Partnership Program, which helps independent advisors nearing retirement without a succession plan to engineer a sale to either fully or partially exit their business. In such situations, Sanctuary Wealth may act as a matchmaker to pair the exiting advisor with a partner firm from within the Sanctuary Wealth network, which has a strong appetite for growth through acquisition.

To assist partner firms in developing their own businesses to the fullest and meeting all of their clients' needs, Sanctuary Wealth has steadily built out the range of solutions on its multi-custodial hybrid platform including a new bespoke alternative investments platform, a Turnkey Asset Management Program ("TAMP") offering, insurance solutions, family office services, legacy planning, consumer and business lending solutions, as well as access to the industry's latest technology stack integrated into a best-in-class work station.

"It's been an exciting four years for Sanctuary Wealth and our partner firms, and we're only beginning to hit our stride," Dickson added. "This capital raise will allow us to continue delivering on our strategic goals and to run our own plays with the support of outstanding partners. We are also grateful to Azimut for their trust and confidence in Sanctuary Wealth; we are happy they will continue to be an investor who helps us expand the global reach of partnered independence."

Advisor Growth Strategies served as Sanctuary Wealth's exclusive financial advisor on the transaction, while Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as its legal counsel.

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 79 partner firms in 26 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman with more than $10 billion under management across private funds and CLOs. Kennedy Lewis' private funds primarily focus on middle-market companies facing disruption, whether it be cyclical, secular, or regulatory related. The firm also partners with high-growth companies that are causing disruption, providing structured capital solutions to fit their needs. For more information, please visit Kennedy Lewis' website at www.klimllc.com.

