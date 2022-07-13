Workday Achieves FedRAMP Authorized Designation

Entry into Federal Market Marks Significant Milestone in the Company's Growth Opportunity

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it has achieved FedRAMP Authorized status at the Moderate security impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for Workday Government Cloud , marking the company's official entry into the U.S. federal government market. With FedRAMP authorization status, which is required of cloud technology vendors in the federal sector, Workday is now certified by the federal government in meeting the cloud security requirements and can help federal agencies as they look to accelerate their digital transformations.

With Workday Government Cloud, delivered via Amazon Web Services (AWS) , federal agencies will be able to:

Address Critical Workforce Needs. With Workday Government Cloud, federal agencies will gain the real-time workforce insights needed to help effectively support evolving workforce dynamics, such as attracting and retaining diverse talent.

Better Manage Finances. Amid rapid change, Workday Government Cloud can help agencies make informed budgetary decisions and better manage resources by tracking key financial performance indicators.

Keep Pace with Regulation. Workday Government Cloud provides federal agencies with tools they need to help make quick, mission-critical decisions and navigate a rapidly changing regulatory environment.

The U.S. federal market is one of the largest and most complex sectors in the world. Workday, together with its partners , has established experience across multiple industries, including state and local government, healthcare, financial services, education, hospitality, and retail. With this industry-leading experience, Workday can help federal agencies remain agile and adaptable, and navigate the fast-changing world.

Comments on the News

"Our official entry into the federal market is a significant moment in Workday's growth story," said Wayne Bobby, vice president, U.S. Federal Government, Workday. "The sector is facing increased complexity and rapid change and agency leaders want to empower their people to be agile and feel supported in the midst of an evolving environment. We remain committed to bringing federal agencies the finance and HR insights needed to accelerate transformation, streamline work processes, and keep pace in a changing world."

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

