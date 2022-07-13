ZCash (ZEC) Added to Bitcoin of America ATM Locations

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America has announced a new addition to their Bitcoin ATMs. ZCash is now available at Bitcoin of America locations. The company has 2500 plus BTMs across the USA. Bitcoin of America saw an increase in popularity of ZCash. They decided it was time to add it as an option to customers.

This comes just days after Bitcoin of America announced their improved customer support. The popular operator recognized the struggle that many customers go through when they are new to the cryptocurrency industry and decided it was time to change their approach. Bitcoin of America has a quick response time and a high answer rate. This has made it a breeze for customers since they typically never have to wait in a call line. Bitcoin of America's support is available daily. The popular operator has already seen major success in educating their customers.

Bitcoin of America also offers Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash options. Bitcoin of America makes it easy for businesses to get their hands on a Bitcoin ATM with ZCash. They take care of all host locations. They provide them with passive income, increased foot traffic, and marketing. Bitcoin of America also handles everything from customer support to maintenance.

