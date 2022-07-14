Viome Life Sciences Launches The World's Most Advanced At-home Health Test

Viome's Full Body Intelligence Test raises the bar for at-home health testing, providing consumers with unprecedented, holistic insights that drive their personalized food recommendations and custom-formulated supplements.

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome Life Sciences , a mission-driven company that empowers individuals to improve their health, today announced the launch of its new clinically-backed Full Body Intelligence™ Test , the most advanced holistic health and microbiome-based test ever commercially available. This first-of-its-kind, at-home test takes a cutting-edge approach with gene expression analysis for three essential areas of your health: the gut microbiome, oral microbiome, and your cells. These unique markers are proven to be crucial in decoding your health and addressing the root causes of chronic diseases, cancer, and aging.

"The Full Body Intelligence Test™ is a scientific breakthrough. The unique biochemical individuality inside each of us is a complex ecosystem that has remained mysterious, even in the modern-day," said Naveen Jain, Founder, and CEO of Viome Life Sciences. "Viome is building a future where each of us has access to insights into our health with actionable and individualized food and nutrients recommendations to regain control of our health and live a longer and healthier life. The Full Body Intelligence™ Test is the next step in our journey to create a world where illness and chronic disease are truly optional."

Viome's Full Body Intelligence Test provides unprecedented health insights based on microbial and human gene expression (mRNA), such as a person's biological age, immune system health, gut health, oral health, heart health, and brain and cognitive health, along with over 50 more subscores. Based on each person's unique biological data, Viome's state-of-the-art AI engine analyzes and recommends the food and supplement ingredients that are ideal for their body, targeting all of the essential functions that play a role in how fast they age, how they feel, how they look, and their body's resilience to stress and illness.

This approach, which honors the unique needs of each individual by truly understanding what's going on beneath the surface, is partnered with actionable next steps that mirror Viome's commitment to providing everyone with an individualized solution to accessing the nutrition they need. Consumers have the option to receive their custom-formulated, individually tailored supplements with only the ingredients they need (and in the precise dosage they need), including vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, food extracts, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics. These ingredients target areas each person needs support, which varies from person to person, to support full-body health.

Viome Life Sciences was founded in 2016 by Naveen Jain and is backed by a team of world-class industry experts, translational scientists, nutritionists, researchers, doctors, and advisors focused on a single mission: to identify the root of chronic disease and cancer, and to make illness optional. Since its inception, Viome has developed and commercialized advanced viable health interventions for the many diseases that continue to threaten individuals, families, and communities worldwide. As an industry leader, Viome aims to further shift the paradigms of health and nutrition by democratizing consumer access to individualized healthcare and holistic preventative solutions.

Viome Life Sciences is a mission-driven systems biology company founded in 2016 to tackle the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancer, and aging. To help individuals improve their health and to better understand the root of chronic diseases, Viome is strategically split into two divisions. Viome Consumer Services is focused on growing its established consumer products, including tests, nutrition plans, and supplements. Viome Health Sciences is devoted to advancing its precision diagnostics and therapeutics platform. By conducting mRNA analysis at a mass scale, Viome is digitizing human biology and ultimately stopping the onset and progression of chronic diseases. Recently, Viome garnered FDA breakthrough designation for its oral & throat cancer detection device and has already successfully developed over 30 predictive models for some of the most prominent chronic diseases. For further information, please visit viome.com .

