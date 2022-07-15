CIGA Design Launches Magician-Inspired Watch Series on Indiegogo

Watches by CIGA Design have received 17 international design awards

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning CIGA Design, which specializes in mechanical watches, has launched an Indiegogo campaign in support of its new series of watches with transformative mechanism technology inspired by magicians who dazzle audiences with amazing tricks.

(PRNewswire)

CIGA Design's mechanical M Series Magician watches have breakthrough construction created to include one inner movement and multiple external cases, leading to three styles in one watch. The flexible mechanical replacement mechanism allows the case to be switched by pressing just two buttons and this magical mix-and-match design provides wearers with options for various geometric presences on the wrist. The modern mechanical art aesthetics are combined with a precise movement inside.

This design breakthrough changes the single fixed case design used throughout the history of watchmaking and allows wearers to unlock a new, magic-like timepiece.

The freedom to have the watch morph and transform into new shapes encourages a new generation of users to explore new identities. It is a cutting-edge timepiece for people who value innovations and prefer being off the beaten path.

Owners can open up a world of imagination on their wrists.

To support the Indiegogo campaign for the M Series Magician watches, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--288138/coming_soon/x/29488961.

CIGA Design's 'Blue Planet' series of watches was the Challenge Watch Prize Winner of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) in 2021 and was the first Chinese watch brand to be awarded the top award in the global watch sector.

With outstanding original designs, the brand has received 17 international design awards, setting a record for the most for a Chinese wristwatch. It has been the recipient of nine awards out of 13 from the Red Dot Design Awards in the national sector. It is also the sole winner of both the Red Dot Grand Prix and the iF Design Gold Award in the domestic industry. In 2019, CIGA Design was shortlisted for GPHG, which is hailed as the Oscar of watches – an unprecedented honor for Chinese brands. In 2021, the brand was again shortlisted as one of the top three brands in the watch/jewelry category in Germany iF 2017–2021, with Apple and BVLGARI, for its innovative design.

On June 29, 2022, the Blue Planet Collection Ceremony was officially held at the Museum of Art and History (Musée d'Art et d'Histoire, MAH) in Geneva, Switzerland. It is understood that this is the first Chinese watch brand to be displayed by the museum. This donation ceremony was hosted by CIGA Design and the MAH.

The MAH is one of the largest and most important museums in Switzerland, with over 7,000 works of art from the prehistoric to the contemporary period, from locations in Europe, Africa, and Asia. The unique interdisciplinary nature of the collection and exhibition gives it a strong reputation in Switzerland.

To learn more about CIGA Design, visit cigadesign.com.

Contact: Watson Lens, lens@cigadesign.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CIGA Design