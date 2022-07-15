NO MORE LOST SOCKS: SOCK BOTTOMS OFFERS A PRACTICAL DESIGN FEATURING CHILDREN'S PANTS WITH SOCKS ATTACHED

Sock Bottoms eliminate the hassle of children removing their socks, parents having to search for missing pairs, or losing them in the washing machine.

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All busy parents have faced the problem of trying to keep socks on their children's feet, not to mention issues with finding lost socks and matching missing pairs. Entrepreneur and mother of two young children, Katy Prushiek launched Sock Bottoms out of frustration with her young son struggling to keep his socks on his feet.

Contemporary, chic, and functional, Sock Bottoms are unique patent-pending children's pants with socks attached. They save stressed parents time by conveniently eliminating the hassle of their children removing their socks. This means no more searching for missing pairs, figuring out if the socks still fit and match, or losing them in the washing machine.

"I'm always on the hunt for adorable children's clothing that's functional," said Prushiek, owner of Sock Bottoms. "Our target audience is parents, with a focus on busy moms. There's nothing like it on the market. Sock Bottoms will change the world because pants and socks will be worn in a whole new way."

Besides the aforementioned, additional benefits of Sock Bottoms include:

Matching sizes – Because the pants and socks are combined, parents don't have to worry about finding the correct sock size.

No gap – There is no gap between the pants and socks for cold weather.

Durable – Sock Bottoms will last at least 1 year or longer when properly cared for.

Simplicity – Simply put Sock Bottoms on like regular pants and adjust the socks.

Unique – Sock Bottoms are unique, but look like typical pants and socks, fit better in shoes, and designs are stylish and cute.

Affordable – The product costs similar to a usual pair of children's pants. They can be bought on the company's website or on Amazon.

Elastic waistband – Helps with fitting properly and making sure pants stay up.

Sock Bottoms can be purchased directly from the company's e-commerce site, https://www.sock-bottoms.com/ .

ABOUT SOCK BOTTOMS

Created by an entrepreneur and mother, Sock Bottoms are innovative patent-pending children's pants with socks attached that are ideal for busy parents. For more information, please visit the company's website https://www.sock-bottoms.com/ .

