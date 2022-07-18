Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Opens Downers Grove Doctors' Office/Rehabilitation Clinic

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S., is proud to announce the opening of a new location at 1034 Warren Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515 . IBJI is excited to deliver the highest level of medical and technical expertise, with a team approach to orthopedic care, to the Downers Grove community.

Care in your neighborhood

The new Downers Grove Doctors' Office , operated by the Hinsdale Orthopaedics division of IBJI and Downers Grove Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinic are conveniently located near the Downers Grove Main Street Metra Station and just down the street from the Starbucks at Warren Avenue and Main Street. This new location adds to the convenience of IBJI orthopedic care across the south and western suburbs. Patients can be seen for regular orthopedic doctor visits and physical therapy. Occupational therapy services will be offered on a limited basis.

Doctors' Office Hours:

Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Closed Saturday/Sunday

Physical Therapy Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Closed Saturday/Sunday

For occupational therapy, please call for availability.

Our physicians at the Downers Grove Doctors' Office are:

Steven Chudik, MD , board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in shoulder surgery and sports medicine;

Ashraf Darwish, MD , board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in spinal surgery and disorders;

Daniel Dean, MD , orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in foot and ankle surgery;

T. Andrew Ehmke, DO , board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in joint replacement;

Marc Fajardo, MD , board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in upper extremity and microvascular surgery;

Alexander Tauchen, MD , board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in hip and knee replacement surgery and revisions; and

Leah Urbanosky, MD , board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in hand and upper extremity (arm) surgery.

To learn more about IBJI's newest location in Downers Grove, confirm hours of operation, or schedule an appointment, call 630-718-6080 for the Doctors' Office, or 630-288-7380 for Rehab Services.

Visit ibji.com for more locations and services.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

