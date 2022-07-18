Locus Taps Enterprise Technology Veteran Mehul Kapadia as Chief Growth Officer

New strategy will fuel global expansion, partnerships, and long-term growth to cement Locus' market position as a leader in Last-Mile logistics technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus , a leading-edge technology company solving Last-Mile logistics challenges, today announced that it has appointed Mehul Kapadia as its Chief Growth Officer. Kapadia's leadership will be instrumental in further scaling the business, including through continued enterprise customer acquisition, strategic expansion into key verticals and markets, and the cultivation of long-lasting partnerships that bring incomparable value to Locus and existing clients.

Kapadia brings with him 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology, sales, marketing, product management, and operations. Prior to joining Locus, he served as Global Head of Marketing for Vodafone's Large Enterprise & Public Sector, as Chief Operating Officer and Board Advisor for Motorsport Network, and as SVP of Global Marketing for Tata Communications.

"Considering that e-commerce sales are expected to reach $7.4 trillion by 2025, and the pressures to meet ever-evolving and high-stakes consumer demands have reached critical levels – there is a global need for solutions that streamline and optimize strategies and effectively contribute to the bottom line for enterprises," said Mehul Kapadia, Chief Growth Officer of Locus. "Locus is making this a reality by using the power of AI to transform Last-Mile operations into growth centers and it's paving the way towards a more sustainable future as a result. I look forward to working alongside an incredible team that is just as passionate about driving positive change in this world as I am, and with innovation at the center of its DNA."

"We're thrilled to have Mehul on board with us and inject the bold, audacious goals and razor-sharp focus that have guided his successes to date," said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus. "The company is at an exciting and pivotal stage, and Mehul's invaluable expertise will help cement Locus' market position, reinforce our brand awareness, and further bolster our marketing and sales enablement functions to scale our brand alongside our growing customers."

Mehul's appointment comes at a milestone marker for Locus, as the company celebrates its seven-year anniversary as a leader in Last-Mile excellence. Working with enterprise brands such as Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, the company most recently added Flipkart to its roster, and has expanded its global presence across the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Australia and the Middle East.

Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management platform helps enterprises transform their Last-Mile logistics operations into growth centers through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation that equip businesses with the tools needed to maximize efficiency while delighting customers.

Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, Locus has helped a wide range of customers globally across industries – including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, and more – execute 650 million deliveries across 30+ countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian subcontinent. Its technology has also helped save $200 million in transit costs, offsetting 70 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

