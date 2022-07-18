PointsBet and the National Council on Problem Gambling Launch Responsible Gambling Research Initiative

More than 700 stakeholders will be surveyed to advise on operators' response to signs of problem gambling

DENVER, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leading sportsbook for live betting, and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) today announced the launch of a research initiative centered around responsible gambling decision making for online gambling operators.

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet) (PRNewswire)

The objective of this work is to understand how various industry, government, and clinical stakeholders would respond to various scenarios in which a fictitious online betting customer demonstrates potentially problematic gambling behavior.

"With the rapid expansion of legalized sports betting across the US, a commitment to responsible gambling today will have a direct impact on the future health of players and sustainability of the industry," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "Navigating how to identify and address problem gambling is a complex and sensitive issue, and operators are regularly faced with how to best respond to customers who are exhibiting problematic gambling behavior. Through this research project, we're aiming to gain more insights on the thought process that goes into finding solutions for those impacted by problem gambling as well as better help inform operator decision making on this matter."

An anonymous and voluntary survey, designed by PointsBet in collaboration with NCPG and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, will be issued to attendees of the National Conference on Gambling Addiction & Responsible Gambling 2022. The survey will showcase three fictional customers who are demonstrating potentially problematic gambling behavior. Those who opt in will be asked to take on the role of an operator and determine the best course of action for the customer based on the observed behavior.

"Online gambling operators are required to provide various responsible gambling tools. These tools should be regularly reviewed and evaluated by stakeholders to ensure they are adequately serving customers," said Keith Whyte, Executive Director of the National Council on Problem Gambling. "Our hope is that the results of this survey will spark dialogue amongst operators as well as regulators, treatment providers, researchers, and problem gambling advocates to help inform the responsible gambling decisions that online gambling operators face."

Findings and analysis of the survey will be made available to all conference attendees and the general public in September 2022.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

Based in Washington DC, the National Council on Problem Gambling is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org/chat. Help is available 24/7 – it is free and confidential.

Media Contact

Michael Terry

Director of Public Relations

michael.terry@pointsbet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsBet