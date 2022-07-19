Hinckley's Iconic Picnic Boat Is Now The Quietest Ride on the Water. Industry Leader Partners With Twin Disc For The 'SilentJet™' Experience

NEWPORT, R.I., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinckley, the builder of America's finest yachts for nearly 95 years, was the first to bring the marine space the world's first fully electric luxury yacht in 2017 (Dasher), and now is back with a new hybrid upgrade for its iconic Picnic Boat which can run in full silence with its trademarked SilentJet technology.

Hinckley Picnic Boat 40 with SilentJet technology combines the silence of electric propulsion and the range of diesel engines. (PRNewswire)

"We know our clients want what's next, and they also want common sense solutions," says Geoff Berger, CEO of The Hinckley Company. "The electric Dasher turned heads as all our new models always do, but the practicality of going any distance on electric given the best current technology wasn't ideal for our clients. With SilentJet you can travel farther with the hybrid diesel system than with Dasher's electric platform. Furthermore, we learned that electric powered water jets are much quieter and produce less vibration than traditional propellers. To deliver a truly silent cruising experience that feels almost like sailing, we knew our water jet propulsion system was the best fit."

Hinckley started conceptualizing a hybrid solution shortly after the 2017 launch of electric Dasher. Ongoing conversations with Twin Disc led to collaborating on the project, and the team integrated the new hybrid technology into Hinckley's JetStick™ control system which featured automatic components that no one had brought to market before.

"By collaborating with Hinckley to implement a complete hybrid solution, we advanced our development with a proven builder who embraces electric and hybrid technology," said Mike Gee, Vice President - Hybrid Engineering. "Twin Disc focused on Hinckley's needs and tailored our technology and software to provide an automatic mode that seamlessly manages diesel/electric operation. The functionality perfectly complements Hinckley's already existing user-friendly control system."

The SilentJet technology maintains the standard of excellence found in all Hinckley products. Quiet propulsion and less time lost at the fueling dock make SilentJet the best way to spend time on the water with family and friends. With SilentJet engaged, the Picnic Boat 40 S's cruising speed is seven knots. Range is at least an hour (at seven knots, and up to 90 minutes at 5.5 knots), and the Picnic Boat 40 S cruises at 35 knots (depending on load) under diesel power.

"With SilentJet, you glide away from the dock and cruise through the harbor in total silence," says Scott Bryant, Hinckley's Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "When faster speeds are desired or the battery requires charging, the diesel engine comes on automatically, replenishing the battery in just 30-45 minutes. Since all the electrical loads on the Picnic Boat can be supported by the battery while at anchor, there's no need for a noisy generator. It's a complete paradigm shift in the onboard Hinckley Experience."

SilentJet is just the latest Hinckley innovation. Since 1928, Hinckley has pioneered beautiful, timeless, and highly innovative yachts. The company has a long tradition of innovation in pursuit of the perfect yachting experience. From the early use of fiberglass in the Bermuda 40 in the 1960's, to the development of the first recreational joystick control(JetStick) on the category-defining Picnic Boat in 1990's, they've always worked to combine the latest technology with cutting edge naval architecture to do what has not yet been done.

The world's most luxurious new hybrid yacht has arrived. To inquire and arrange a test ride, please visit hinckleyyachts.com.

Key Specifications for Picnic Boat 40 S with SilentJet Propulsion:

2 x 90 Kilowatt (kW) electric motors, 2x Cummins 550hp diesel engines.

1 x 80 kw/h battery which can be charged manually or while under diesel power.

7+ knot cruise under electric power for 60-90 minutes or more depending on speed and conditions.

Batteries can support air conditioning and other systems at anchor overnight or longer depending on overall loading (without generator).

30-45 minute charge time while underway. 8-10 hours to charge on shorepower.

About The Hinckley Company:

Hinckley has been building and caring for America's finest yachts since 1928. Founded to build and care for the boats of the local lobstermen in Southwest Harbor, Maine, Hinckley quickly developed a reputation for unsurpassed quality and innovation. The years that followed saw the company building true classics of American yachting from the Bermuda 40 to the Picnic Boat.

Today, Hinckley builds carbon/epoxy powerboats from 34 to 57 feet and supports its owners and other yachtsmen with its network of service yards from Maine to Florida. Two other distinguished boat builders, Hunt Yachts and Morris Yachts, were acquired in 2013 and 2016 respectively. For further information, please visit www.hinckleyyachts.com

