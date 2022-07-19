Hyundai Motor Appoints Brian Latouf to Lead New Global Safety Office

Hyundai expands company's global safety commitment by integrating the engineering resources of Hyundai Motor Company and Hyundai Motor North America

Hyundai aims to further bolster its safety driven corporate culture and to enhance customer safety through the new position

SEOUL, South Korea and FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company announced appointing Brian Latouf to the new position of Global Chief Safety Officer, (GCSO). Latouf reports to José Muñoz, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyundai Motor Company, and President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA).

Brian Latouf, Global Chief Safety Officer, HMC and Chief Safety Officer, HMNA (PRNewswire)

As the newly created GCSO, Latouf will integrate the engineering resources of Hyundai and HMNA by combining safety field investigations, safety data analysis, and safety engineering performance into a streamlined global technical function. Munoz will also serve as the accountable executive for Hyundai's safety matters through his COO role.

The change further enhances Hyundai's dedication to a 'safety driven' culture throughout the company with a focus on keeping customers, passengers and other road users safe around the world.

"Brian is a proven global safety leader who has created a world-class safety office in North America enabling quick identification of motor vehicle safety issues and effective implementation of remedies to help keep our customers safe," said Muñoz. "His decades of safety engineering experience and leadership will take the company even further by integrating the vast resources of Hyundai to help keep customers safe worldwide."

In this newly created global executive role, Latouf will also have responsibility for vehicle safety performance through Hyundai's research and development organization. The newly formed Integrated Safety and Environment Quality Center at Hyundai Motor Group's R&D Division will have a dotted line reporting structure into the GCSO for all strategic safety items and strategies.

The announcement follows the groundbreaking ceremony of HMNA's first U.S. Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory in Superior Township, Mich. The newly announced Safety Lab is unique within the automotive industry and dedicated to field safety by identifying emerging issues and effective resolutions for customers. The Safety Lab will feature a vehicle dynamics test area and an EV testing and electronics lab. The Safety Lab will employ over 160 personnel.

Latouf is a crash investigator and vehicle safety engineer by training with more than 30 years of safety leadership experience, with an appreciation for the critical role of safety regulators around the globe.

Latouf will continue in his role as HMNA Chief Safety Officer with full safety recall authority and responsibility. Hyundai's North American Safety Office continues to develop data analytic and investigation tools to advance safety processes. Latouf joined the company in 2019 and will remain based at Hyundai Motor North America's headquarters in California.

