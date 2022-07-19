NetSuite Introduces Smart Count to Streamline Inventory Management

New solution helps organizations boost efficiency and accuracy by automating the inventory count process

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help organizations improve the highly challenging inventory count process, Oracle NetSuite today announced NetSuite Smart Count. NetSuite Smart Count is an inventory counting solution that enables organizations to improve the efficiency and accuracy of inventory management by automating inventory counts and enabling them to be conducted live without freezing transactions, minimizing the impact on operations.

"Inventory counts are an important check-and-balance that ensure records are accurate, but without the right tools in place, they are often expensive, labor-intensive, and time consuming to conduct," said Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president, Product Management, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite Smart Count, we are automating the entire process for our customers so that they can quickly and easily validate inventory records to help ensure inventory availability, optimize inventory levels, and return to doing what they love – running their business."

NetSuite Smart Count helps organizations improve decision making by simplifying and automating inventory processes. It conducts inventory counts live without freezing transactions in the entire location, helping minimize interruptions that impact operations. If there is any activity during the count, NetSuite Smart Count will automatically alert counters so they can react appropriately. Key capabilities in NetSuite Smart Count include:

Administrator Control: Helps organizations manage counts without disrupting sales by enabling administrators to choose what happens if the on-hand quantity changes for an item during the count process.

Advanced Visibility: Helps organizations automate the count process by providing lists of items that need to be counted using predefined criteria, business rules, and key drivers.

Automated Recounts: Helps organizations minimize unnecessary replenishment by automatically triggering a count to check the accuracy of a given bin if the inventory level falls below the reorder point.

Centralized Information: Helps organizations efficiently manage the cycle counting process by providing visibility into all the items due to be counted in a location.

Mobile Access: Helps organizations increase count accuracy and minimize time required to complete counts by using a handheld mobile device and barcodes.

Embedded within NetSuite, NetSuite Smart Count is fully integrated with NetSuite Inventory Management to give organizations added efficiencies, greater control over their stock, and more flexibility when making financial and business decisions. For more information, read the latest NetSuite blog.

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 31,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

