Sharon Luboff Joins Water Street Healthcare Partners

Industry Leader Augments Health Care Firm's Medical Products Expertise

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that Sharon M. Luboff has joined the firm as an executive advisor. Highly regarded for leading premier businesses at C.R. Bard and Baxter Healthcare, Ms. Luboff will work with Water Street to identify opportunities to partner with founders, executives and corporations interested in growing their medical products companies.

"I'm excited to contribute to Water Street's strategy focused on building businesses that are meaningfully contributing to the health care industry. I've worked with members of their team throughout my career. They are seasoned executives who thoughtfully collaborate with leadership teams to develop strategies designed to accelerate growth and build greater long-term value," said Ms. Luboff.

In a career spanning nearly 40 years in the medical products industry, Ms. Luboff is known for creating and implementing customer-focused strategies that drive business results. As an executive at medical technology leader C.R. Bard, Ms. Luboff expanded the company's capabilities into biosurgery, homecare and intensive care. She also championed 20+ acquisitions and a new international strategy to increase sales and revenue growth. Previously, Ms. Luboff spearheaded multiple growth strategies at Baxter Healthcare, where she was promoted to roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in a position with the company's senior management team.

"Sharon possesses deep expertise in business development and operations that has enabled her to grow a diverse range of medical products businesses consistently and successfully over the years. Her industry knowledge and strategic approach are an excellent fit with Water Street and will further our goal of building market-leading companies in key health care sectors," said Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street.

Water Street has completed nearly 150 investments and strategic acquisitions to build 38 market-leading healthcare companies in the past decade. The firm is actively pursuing opportunities to grow companies in three key health care sectors: health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments, including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Water Street, visit waterstreet.com.

