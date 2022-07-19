WuXi Biologics Plans to Build a Comprehensive CRDMO Center in Singapore

This investment will establish a cutting-edge, fully integrated CRDMO center in Singapore , including a research and development service center and large-scale drug substance and drug product manufacturing facilities for biologics

The investment strengthens WuXi Biologics' global research, development and manufacturing network with more robust nodes to meet the growing demand from clients worldwide for end-to-end services, and continues to enable its Global Dual Sourcing strategy

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced a 10-year USD$1.4 billion (S$2 billion) investment plan to expand the company's research, development, and large-scale drug substance and drug product (DS/DP) manufacturing capacity and capabilities in Singapore. This new site will add 120,000L biomanufacturing capacity to WuXi Biologics' global network by 2026 and is anticipated to employ 1,500 research, development and manufacturing staff when complete.

Following the momentum of continued investments in the U.S., Ireland, Germany and China, this new addition in Singapore will become a critical part of the robust global supply chain network WuXi Biologics has established to fully meet the needs of global clients. The center will also reinforce WuXi Biologics' Global Dual Sourcing strategy, which ensures that customer projects can be fulfilled at multiple facilities globally to mitigate potential risks.

WuXi Biologics' investment plan is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). "We warmly welcome WuXi Bio's plan," said Dr. Beh Swan Gin, Chairman of EDB. "The investments will establish Singapore as a significant node in the company's global research, development and manufacturing network. It is a testament to Singapore's position as a global biopharmaceutical hub, and will strengthen our attractiveness to biotech innovators and start-ups."

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "Singapore has established itself as one of the most advanced pharmaceutical hubs in the world. As a trusted partner to global healthcare companies and a strong contributor to the local community, WuXi Biologics' investment in the new CRDMO center will enhance the sustainable growth and success of the Singapore biotech ecosystem and enable the global biologics industry with a more robust supply chain. With the support of EDB and our local partners in Singapore, WuXi Biologics looks forward to moving ahead with this important project to enable global partners and benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of April 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 526 integrated client projects, including nine in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

