Dow recognized on Disability Equality Index for 6th consecutive year

MIDLAND, Mich., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Dow (NYSE: DOW) has received a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) – the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 to measure disability workplace inclusion.

This places the Company again among the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for 2022. The rating is administered jointly by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

"We are so happy that Dow continues its leadership position on the 2022 Disability Equality Index. It is a testament of the Company's commitment to building and progressing an inclusive culture and advancing disability inclusion," said John Sampson, executive sponsor for Dow's Disability Employee Resource Group and senior vice president of operations, manufacturing and engineering. "At Dow we believe that people living with disabilities are an indispensable source of talent who continue to deliver significant value to our customers and the communities we operate in."

The DEI survey measures key performance indicators across culture, leadership, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. Participating companies self-reported their disability policies and practices and were scored on a scale from zero to 100.

In 2022, more than 400 corporations, including 69 Fortune 100, 188 Fortune 500, and 227 Fortune 1000 utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

Dow is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and it remains committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees can bring their whole selves to work. In addition to Dow's policies and programs, the company offers an employee resource group, the Disability Employee Network (DEN), to empower employees with disabilities and to raise awareness and educate about disabilities to create better allies.

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion and diversity and to explore the Company's consolidated 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance report 'Intersections'.

