Nationwide Poll Shows Nearly 70% of All Voters Support Increasing Natural Gas Production

Amid High Energy Prices and Environmental Concerns, 64% of Voters, including 65% of Democrats, Believe Increased Production Can Help the World Address Climate Change

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationwide poll conducted by Democratic polling firm Impact Research reveals that most Americans view natural gas as an affordable and reliable alternative to coal that will help address climate change and support increasing natural gas production. The survey was commissioned by EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. It also found that, after hearing about natural gas's benefits, strong majorities of both parties are in favor of building new natural gas pipeline infrastructure to support increased production.

"Americans are recognizing the tremendous impact natural gas can make in our efforts to provide the world with energy security, lower energy prices and inflation and address climate change," said Toby Z. Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQT. "These poll results demonstrate that Americans want more natural gas production and support the infrastructure needed to make it a reality."

The nationwide poll of registered voters found that a bipartisan majority of Americans support expanding natural gas infrastructure to reduce emissions as part of a larger, steady energy transition. Additional key findings include:

American voters favor a steady energy transition

65% of Americans, 67% of younger Democrats and 60% of Independents favor a steady transition to cleaner energy sources using any option currently available to keep energy affordable and reliable, even if they aren't completely renewable

64% of voters, including 61% of Independents and a majority of Democrats, want to see natural gas used more as a source of energy, ranking only slightly behind renewables, like solar and wind

Increased natural gas production is broadly supported by American voters

Nearly 70% of all voters support increasing natural gas production, including 60% of Democrats and 67% of Independents

Natural gas can help reduce emissions

65% of Democrats and 64% of all voters believe increased production of natural gas can help the world address climate change by reducing emissions

Americans see the need for increased infrastructure

Understanding the benefits of natural gas and that a lack of infrastructure is an obstacle to increasing natural gas production, 73% of voters, including 70% of Independents and 67% of Democrats, support building new natural gas pipelines in the United States

Voters across party lines say they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports an increase in natural gas production

By a 33-point margin, voters say they are more likely to support a political candidate who supports increasing the production of natural gas, including by a 19-point margin among Democrats and a 31-point margin among Independents.

The nationwide online poll was conducted by Impact Research of 1,057 registered voters, with an additional oversample of 578 Democrats between June 2 – June 8, 2022. The margin of error for the main sample is +/- 3 and +/- 3.4 for the overall Democratic sample.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

