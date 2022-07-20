West Shore Home® Acquires Software Designer and Developer Design Center, Inc.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in America, today announced it has acquired Design Center, Inc. Based in St. Paul, Minn., the company specializes in mobile app development, virtual reality solutions and custom software. The acquisition establishes West Shore Home as the technological leader in the home remodeling industry.

West Shore Home has become an industry leader through its use of technology to simplify the home remodeling experience. This acquisition enhances its ability to innovate and improve the customer experience. Utilizing its Don't Blink® mindset, West Shore Home is reinventing home remodeling, allowing consumers to drive the process through its tech-driven platform. What traditionally would take weeks and months, West Shore Home completes in a fraction of the time by giving consumers a seamless, self-service digital experience.

"One of our core values at West Shore Home is to Get Better Every Single Day. As we look to the future of the company, technology is key to our continued growth," said B.J. Werzyn, CEO, West Shore Home. "Bringing this established, well-respected software designer under our roof furthers our vision of becoming America's Most Admired Home Improvement Brand®."

Design Center specializes in mobile application development; user experience research; consulting and implementation; content management solutions; custom software platforms and integrations; website design; user interface design; graphic design services; 3D modeling; animation and visualization; virtual reality and augmented reality. The acquisition brings 23 new teammates to West Shore Home.

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home has grown into a national brand with 33 operational locations in 15 states. They include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. It has continued national expansion plans

With a mission of Bringing Happiness to Every Home®, the company makes home improvement convenient and hassle-free. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their bath, shower or window project from dozens of product and hardware combinations. Most of its home remodeling projects are completed in just one day.

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

