Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Celebrates Its 2022 Grand Boulè in the City of Brotherly Love

The esteemed African American women's service organization returns to Philadelphia to celebrate 102 years of Service, Scholarship, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, from July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., one of the country's largest African American women's service organizations, will celebrate the 2022 Grand Boulè in Philadelphia. It has been four years since the organization has met face to face due to COVID-19 restrictions and 22 years since the international organization has gathered in its Atlantic region.

From July 18 - 24, 2022 , Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., will celebrate the 2022 Grand Boulè in Philadelphia .

The theme of this year's Grand Boulè is "Honoring Our Founders, Continuing Their Legacy, The Dream Lives On!" which represents the organization's 102-year legacy and the honor afforded to its five founders – Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts.

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Zeta's International President, has planned a jam-packed agenda filled with sorority business meetings, service-oriented projects, and celebratory moments. Of note, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will donate funds to Jefferson Hospital for their NICU unit, host a concert with the legendary Mary J. Blige, collaborate on a Macy's-sponsored fashion show, provide over $640,000 in donations through service-oriented projects including a $125,000 Founders scholarship to a deserving college student. The sorority will host a COVID-19 rapid testing and booster clinic from July 21 – 23, outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, as well as a blood drive on July 21.

"It is my honor to welcome over 6,000 members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. to Philadelphia this week," said Hollingsworth Baker. "I am proud to share that we will leave behind a lasting memory and economic impact on the city, totaling over $6.5 million. For us, this will be a return not only to the Atlantic Region, but to Philadelphia -- being able to celebrate here is a great honor to me and our members."

Sponsors for the 2022 Grand Boulè include AARP, Dals Credit Solutions, Goldman Sachs, Lincoln Financial, HBCU League Pass Plus, Herff Jones, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Alzheimer's Association, the Atlantic Region of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., the Southeastern Region of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., The State of New York for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Brian Cave Law Firm, Kasper Company, Nelson Mullins Firm, TD Bank, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, March of Dimes Black Employee Network, Harris Construction Management, and McCluskey & Associates.

Select events from the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. 2022 Grand Boulè will be streamed on HBCU League Pass Plus. To view, please download the HBCU League Pass Plus mobile app from the iOS or Android app store, or watch on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV or Android TV.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. visit www.zphib1920.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.