Apploi Announces Natalie Lambert as New Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Leader of Business Growth Brings Expertise to HR Technology

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , the leading human capital management platform for healthcare employers, today announced that Natalie Lambert joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing Apploi's customer success and sales teams. Lambert comes with twenty years of experience in both the healthcare and human capital management space, with particular expertise in helping employers recruit within specialized markets.

Natalie Lambert, Chief Revenue Officer, Apploi (PRNewswire)

Natalie Lambert , seasoned leader in the human capital management space, joins healthcare HR platform Apploi.

Lambert is no stranger to mission-driven talent acquisition and management platforms. In addition to her four years as Upwork's Vice President of Enterprise Success and Marketplace Growth, she has held positions as Hireology's Vice President of Success, and as Vice President of Sales for Brooksource, a human capital management solution for technical resources.

"Natalie is a proven leader, both of people and of processes," said Apploi CEO Adam Lewis. "All the way from startups to Fortune 100 companies, she's seen it all, and she's scaled it all. She's already got Apploi's mission in her DNA, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the team."

For Apploi's customers, the fight for quality healthcare talent is especially pressing. Healthcare is experiencing worker shortages far more extreme than average, with staff shortages causing ripple effects across patient care and the entire industry's reputation.

Apploi offers a solution, with tools that support super-speed hiring and onboarding, multi-channel job distribution, and automated hiring workflows. But to keep up with healthcare's formidable needs, Apploi also has to keep on scaling. That's where Lambert comes in: to help position Apploi for long-term success.

"After years of working with employers to find new and specialized talent, you start to see patterns," said Lambert. "The same challenges persist, leaving both employers and skilled talent frustrated. It's been the greatest reward in my career that I can help flip that script and actually help businesses go from a really tough spot to being fully staffed and thriving. With Apploi, the impact is so clear. We make finding talent easier for our clients so they can focus on quality healthcare for their patients and their communities. I couldn't ask for anything better."

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading human capital management platform specializing in high-volume people hiring for healthcare. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 7,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com.

Apploi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Apploi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apploi