Northwest Pipe Company to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8th

Financial results to be released after market close on August 8, 2022

Conference call to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT on August 8, 2022

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022 after the close of market.

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company) (PRNewswire)

Scott Montross, Northwest Pipe Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2022 results that same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nwpipe.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Monday, August 22, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 10019896.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins

Chief Financial Officer

Northwest Pipe Company

(360) 397-6294 • investors@nwpipe.com

Or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company