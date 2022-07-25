Tuya Announces Matter-compatible Solutions in Close Collaboration with Amazon Alexa

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX:2391), a global IoT platform service provider, announced that it is working with Amazon Alexa to implement a streamlined setup experience based on Matter, the new industry-unifying connectivity protocol.

Tuya is one of the initial partners of Frustration-Free Setup (FFS) for Matter and has been collaborating closely with Amazon Alexa in internet connection setup and voice control to enhance the user experience of IoT devices. During the smart home breakout session, Tuya's logo was showcased as one of Alexa's first FFS partners for Matter and was also mentioned during Alexa Live 2022, Amazon's annual Alexa developer conference about the future of ambient intelligence, smart home, and voice AI.

Currently, Tuya is collaborating with Amazon Alexa to add support for FFS. FFS technology helps customers to simplify their device setup experience. Back in 2020, Tuya completed the solutions and platform integration of FFS for Wi-Fi devices, which can directly connect Tuya devices to Amazon Echo via Wi-Fi and app control. Tuya began to develop FFS for Bluetooth Mesh electrical and lighting products from end of 2021, and is soon expecting mass production and the launch of the value-added features.

In January 2022, Alexa announced the technical documents for both Frustration Free Setup for Wi-Fi and Thread-based Matter devices, and Tuya was included as a participant of the FFS beta program. From January to August this year, Tuya focused on the Interoperability Testing of Matter products with Amazon. At the end of this year, Tuya will launch Frustration-Free Setup on Matter-certified devices to offer customers a faster and much simpler setup experience.

In addition, Tuya is integrating Alexa's new Local Adapter Platform (LAP) for partners whose devices support local protocol. LAP establishes a connection over the local wireless network between Alexa-enabled Echo devices and smart home devices allowing for faster response times and improved connectivity.

As a board member, a member of Matter Steering Committee, and one of the early and active members of the Matter Working Group at Connectivity Standard Alliance, Tuya has been expanding its commitment to promoting universal open standards that enable IoT products to securely connect and interact.

This July, Tuya will wrap up the development of its first batch of Matter-capable electrical, lighting, sensors solutions and participate in the Plug in Fest and the Matter Specification Validation Event (SVE). According to an update released by CSA, more than 50 member companies will present their devices at the SVE, and the event will produce formal compliance results and are crucial to certification of the first batch of Matter-capable products, validating the final specification.

In August, Tuya aims to complete the interoperability tests with the other platform partners (Amazon, Google, Apple) and will release the Matter specifications in alignment with CSA. Tuya's active support for Matter will not only enable its ecosystem partners to be among the first companies to test, certify, and release Matter-compatible devices once the standard officially launches, but also provide consumers with a wider variety of Matter-compatible smart home solutions. As a promoter member of the CSA, Tuya will lead the product certification of all solutions, and then enable CTP (Certificate Transfer Program) to transfer to the customers who use the certified solution, ensuring that customers will be the first pilot brands to integrate Matter platform.

Tuya's Matter product can be connected to the Tuya IoT PaaS, linking with other devices from the Tuya ecosystem which are not Matter-capable to fit different needs of the users. Tuya App can control Matter-capable devices from and outside the Tuya ecosystem, and a hub is not required for Wi-Fi connection.

As a solution provider partner of Amazon Alexa, Tuya provides hardware and software development support for Alexa Voice Service (AVS) solution and Amazon Skills. This helps Tuya customers to differentiate their products and help them take advantage of the increased demand for voice-control smart devices. Another notable integrated service is the Amazon Dash Replenishment, a smart home service that automatically reorders household consumables, enabling Tuya customers not only to enhance user satisfaction but also to create new business opportunities with consumable sales.

Through continuous collaboration with Amazon Alexa and support for Matter, Tuya strengthens its efforts to innovate and transform the future of connectivity.

