UL Solutions Appoints John Genovesi as EVP and President, Enterprise and Advisory

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that John Genovesi has joined UL Solutions as executive vice president and president of the company's Enterprise and Advisory business.

Genovesi joins UL Solutions from Adapdix, a start-up focused on developing edge computing, AI and machine learning for autonomous manufacturing, where he was chief operating officer. Prior to Adapdix, Genovesi spent 26 years driving profitable growth and sustained performance for Rockwell Automation, most recently as their senior vice president, Enterprise Accounts and Software. Throughout his tenure, he held other roles across Rockwell's Sales and Marketing organization, including serving as vice president, Global Accounts.

"John's deep knowledge of the regulatory, environmental and governance challenges our customers face, and his experience meeting those challenges with tailored software and technology solutions, make him an ideal fit for this role," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions. "I am thrilled to welcome John to UL Solutions at a very exciting time both in the company's history and for the safety science industry."

Genovesi earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University and an MBA from Case Western University. John also holds an executive education certificate in mergers and acquisitions from Harvard Business School.

"More than ever, customers of UL Solutions are looking for unified software platforms, world-class advisory services and reliable, predictive data to help them solve business challenges," said Genovesi. "I believe the UL Solutions Enterprise and Advisory business is well positioned to meet and exceed their needs, and I look forward to leading the team to deliver for our customers."

