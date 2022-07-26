Local Indiana-Based College Hosts Commencement with Graduates from 50 States and 30 Countries

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, July 30, Indianapolis-based college, American College of Education (ACE), is holding its first in-person commencement since 2019 due to the pandemic. One of the leading online institutions in the nation, ACE will celebrate 4,366 graduates from all 50 states and 30 countries.

American College of Education (PRNewswire)

"This year's commencement is a special celebration and recognition for ACE graduates who have overcome tremendous personal and professional challenges, including completing degrees during a global pandemic," said the president of ACE, Dr. Shawntel Landry. "ACE alumni are the next generation of world changers and should be immensely proud of their achievements amidst the ever-changing landscape of our world."

American College of Education takes pride in breaking down traditional views of higher education by providing quality, affordable and flexible programs. ACE is ranked third in the nation for most master's degrees awarded in education and has expanded its portfolio to offer degrees in the fields of nursing, healthcare, business and leadership.

Dr. Peter Shipley, the 2022 ACE Alumni Achievement Award recipient, said: "We all selected ACE not just to get a degree, but to make a difference in our communities and in our organizations. I was able to contribute positively by improving police training standards and curriculum development. I am both humbled and thrilled but realize it's a great responsibility to uphold ACE's values and commitment to a higher standard."

As a college that enables individuals of all backgrounds to advance their career, ACE began in 2005 with 27 students and has grown to an average student population of close to 8,000 with a network of over 33,000 alumni. Nearly 70 percent of the 2022 graduating class are graduating with honors, with 92 percent at the master's level, 6 percent at the doctoral and 2 percent at the bachelor's.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, health care and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

Media contact:

Catherine Masri

catherine.masri@hkstrategies.com

214-886-5870

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Education