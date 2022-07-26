PanOxyl® Announces Partnership with Actress Bailee Madison

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, is pleased to announce a partnership with Actress, Bailee Madison, who is joining PanOxyl as a content creator. In partnership, Bailee will work with PanOxyl to spread awareness and educate about the unique, dermatologist-recommended formulations that stop breakouts in their tracks and work to heal existing acne quickly.

As an actress, finding products that not only worked to clear blemishes, but also prevented future breakouts was vital for Madison, who is debuting Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO later this month. She struggled with bacne and facial blemishes due to long workdays on set, filled with heavy makeup. This tedious cycle of breakouts led her to discover PanOxyl products, which became an essential part of her daily regimen both on and off set.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with PanOxyl to share my acne story and how the brand has helped me conquer my biggest insecurity," says Actress, Bailee Madison, "I struggled with face and body acne which was especially difficult when on camera. PanOxyl's 10% Maximum Strength Acne Foaming Wash was the first product that cleared my skin and now the full range of PanOxyl products are my not-so-secret weapons to prevent acne."

"PanOxyl is thrilled to have Bailee Madison as a collaborator, bringing awareness to the brand as a solution for those who struggle with acne," said Steve Gallopo, EVP and General Manager at Crown Therapeutics. "We look forward to collaborating with Bailee to educate new and current consumers about our full PanOxyl product portfolio."

Trusted by both consumers and physicians for over 45 years, PanOxyl offers a growing portfolio of products dedicated to providing solutions for the entire acne cycle. PanOxyl products are available on Amazon, and in drugstores at Walgreens, Target, CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid.

About PanOxyl

Known for its #1 selling acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a clinically-proven, dermatologist recommended line of products designed to clear, treat, and prevent acne to reveal smooth, confidence-boosting skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit https://www.panoxyl.com/.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

