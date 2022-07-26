REVOLT Announces Disruptive New Female-Driven Talk Show Black Girl Stuff Hosted by Demetria Obilor, Brii Renee, Akilah Ffriend and Tori Brixx

Leading Black-owned multimedia company announces Gen Z hybrid series confronting the issues that mean the most to African American women

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Black-owned independent multimedia company REVOLT today announced the upcoming premiere of Black Girl Stuff: an exciting new female-driven talk show addressing important cultural topics and conversations. Produced by REVOLT's culture-forward programming, the weekly Gen-Z hybrid series is geared towards a whole spectrum of African-American women in their twenties and thirties and will include disruptive and unapologetically Black content.

Produced and presented by REVOLT Media, Black Girl Stuff is hosted by four exceptional young women including Demetria Obilor, Brii Renee, Akilah Ffriend and Tori Brixx alongside correspondent Kennedy Rue. Filmed at REVOLT's Atlanta-based production headquarters, each weekly episode will include round table discussions with exciting guests such as Usher, Ludacris, and more, who will shed light on a variety of important cultural topics. Continuing to build upon REVOLT's fresh approach to content creation, Black Girl Stuff will premiere on the company's linear channel and streaming app, alongside a podcast format featuring exclusive social and digital content. Serving its modern audience with original content available in a variety of platforms, this series expands the company's creative strategy anchored in Hip Hop and powered by creators.

"We are excited to continue amplifying the voices of unapologetic Black women who represent diversity in backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to drive the conversations that matter to Black women globally," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "Black women have proven to be the most influential demographic driving culture across categories and Black Girl Stuff provides a platform to explore important topics through their lens in a way that will empower Black women to speak their truth, share their stories and embrace their power."

Filmed in REVOLT's Atlanta-based headquarters, Black Girl Stuff was produced by a team of talented Black female creatives who identify with the show's themes. Thoughtfully created with the company's young female viewers in mind, each episode will include relevant conversations that connect with Black women from a relatable lens. As part of REVOLT's ongoing mission to create impactful content, Black Girl Stuff is the result of experienced and creative Black women who authentically relate to the show's topics and discussions.

"REVOLT focuses on untapped stories relevant within Black culture, and we're excited to continue carrying out this mission with 'for us, by us' content with Black Girl Stuff," said Monique Chenault, President of REVOLT's News and Documentary. "We've always prioritized putting diverse and creative individuals both in front of and behind the camera. With an incredible lineup of influential Black women along with a talented production team, we're thrilled to welcome these powerful female co-hosts to the show and look forward to the different perspectives they bring to the table."

Introducing a well-rounded and all-female cast, each of Black Girl Stuff's co-hosts will provide unique perspectives to insightfully discuss issues such as pink collar topics, social justice conundrums, relationship issues and more. This new series further expands REVOLT's ties within the Atlanta community and carries out its mission in creating culture-driven content.

"Black Girl Stuff provides a look behind the curtain of what Black women really discuss within their inner circle," said Demetria Obilor, Brii Renee, Akilah Ffriend and Tori Brixx, Co-Hosts of Black Girl Stuff. "This talk show is a fresh take on what it's like navigating our current world from the perspective of the younger generation. We hope these conversations spark much needed dialogue in a powerful yet entertaining way."

Black Girl Stuff will premiere on REVOLT's linear platforms on Tuesday, August 2nd with new episodes airing weekly at 9pm ET.

ABOUT REVOLT TV REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's linear content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers for local broadcast listings.

