Equinix Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly revenues increased 10% on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis over the same quarter last year to $1.8 billion , representing the company's 78th consecutive quarter of revenue growth—the longest streak of any S&P 500 company

Delivered record quarterly gross and net bookings led by the Americas and EMEA regions— sizably surpassing the prior peak

Achieved record channel bookings in Q2, accounting for more than 35% of total bookings

Exceeded 435,000 interconnections in Q2, highlighting the company's critical role in the digital infrastructure of today's businesses

Equinix, Inc. ( Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure companyTM, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Summary

Revenues

Operating Income

Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix

Adjusted EBITDA

AFFO and AFFO per Share

2022 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues

Adjusted EBITDA

AFFO and AFFO per Share

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"With record Q2 gross bookings that sizably surpassed the prior peak, Equinix had an outstanding first half of 2022, and our business continued to deliver strong and consistent results. The demand environment and our pipeline remain robust despite a complex global macroeconomic and political landscape, as we continue to enable digital leaders on their transformation journey."

Business Highlights

As customers continue to embrace Equinix as the best manifestation of the interconnected digital edge, the company continues to invest in the expansion of its global platform:

Equinix continued to strengthen its leadership position in the cloud ecosystem through the company's xScale TM program, which experienced strong leasing activity from top hyperscalers in Q2. The xScale portfolio has now leased more than 170 megawatts globally, with 11 xScale builds currently under development, of which more than 80% is pre-leased.

Equinix's Future First sustainability strategy was recently recognized by Sustainalytics as among the best large-cap REITs for ESG. Equinix was also ranked seventh on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Top 100 list of the largest green power users.

Equinix continued the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, with channel sales delivering a fifth consecutive quarter of record bookings, accounting for over 35% of Q2 bookings and nearly 60% of new logos in the quarter. Wins were across a wide range of industry verticals and use cases, with continued strength from strategic partners including AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Google, Microsoft and Orange Business Services. In Q2, Equinix was recognized as HPE GreenLake's Momentum Partner of the Year for 2022 as the two companies work together to deliver a consistent hybrid multicloud experience for joint customers.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.827 and $1.847 billion, a 1 - 2% increase over the prior quarter on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a negative $12 million foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $831 and $851 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes a negative $5 million foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q2 2022 and $9 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $42 and $52 million.

For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.259 and $7.299 billion, a 9 - 10% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. This updated full-year guidance includes an underlying raise of $35 million from better-than-expected business performance, $30 million from the Entel Chile Acquisition and a negative $102 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.323 and $3.353 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This updated full-year guidance includes an underlying raise of $25 million from better-than-expected business performance excluding integration costs, $18 million from the Entel Chile Acquisition, offset by $10 million due to a lease accounting classification change and a negative $49 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. For the year, the Company now expects to incur $30 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.636 and $2.666 billion, an increase of 8 - 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 10%. This updated AFFO guidance excluding integration costs includes an underlying raise of $17 million, a $3 million net benefit due to a lease accounting classification change, $13 million from the Entel Chile Acquisition and a negative $42 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $28.77 and $29.10, an increase of 6 - 7% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 8 - 9% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.313 and $2.563 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $2.133 and $2.373 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $180 and $190 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $85 and $135 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2022 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.14 to the Euro, $1.31 to the Pound, S$1.39 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥136 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.45 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.85 to the U.S. Dollar, R$5.20 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.29 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q2 2022 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 19%, 9%, 8%, 6%, 4%, 3%, 3% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Q2 2022 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2022, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors . To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, October 26, 2022, by dialing 1-866-363-4001 and referencing the passcode 2022. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors .

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX® data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.



EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Recurring revenues $ 1,707,451

$ 1,642,324

$ 1,542,462

$ 3,349,775

$ 3,053,395 Non-recurring revenues 109,703

92,123

115,457

201,826

200,588 Revenues 1,817,154

1,734,447

1,657,919

3,551,601

3,253,983 Cost of revenues 930,257

915,875

865,120

1,846,132

1,676,337 Gross profit 886,897

818,572

792,799

1,705,469

1,577,646 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 193,727

192,511

185,610

386,238

368,437 General and administrative 370,348

352,687

322,005

723,035

623,461 Transaction costs 5,063

4,240

6,985

9,303

8,167 (Gain) loss on asset sales (94)

1,818

(455)

1,724

1,265 Total operating expenses 569,044

551,256

514,145

1,120,300

1,001,330 Income from operations 317,853

267,316

278,654

585,169

576,316 Interest and other income (expense):















Interest income 4,508

2,106

374

6,614

1,103 Interest expense (90,826)

(79,965)

(87,231)

(170,791)

(176,912) Other expense (6,238)

(9,549)

(39,377)

(15,787)

(46,327) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (420)

529

(102,460)

109

(115,518) Total interest and other, net (92,976)

(86,879)

(228,694)

(179,855)

(337,654) Income before income taxes 224,877

180,437

49,960

405,314

238,662 Income tax expense (8,635)

(32,744)

18,527

(41,379)

(14,101) Net income 216,242

147,693

68,487

363,935

224,561 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 80

(240)

(148)

(160)

140 Net income attributable to Equinix $ 216,322

$ 147,453

$ 68,339

$ 363,775

$ 224,701 Net income per share attributable to Equinix: Basic net income per share $ 2.38

$ 1.62

$ 0.76

$ 4.00

$ 2.51 Diluted net income per share $ 2.37

$ 1.62

$ 0.76

$ 3.99

$ 2.50 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 91,036

90,771

89,648

90,904

89,490 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 91,262

91,162

90,104

91,213

90,024

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Net income $ 216,242

$ 147,693

$ 68,487

$ 363,935

$ 224,561 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss) (740,428)

(122,534)

110,466

(862,962)

(184,680) Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) 353,953

91,358

(37,036)

445,311

133,139 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 20,617

64,037

(5,700)

84,654

23,778 Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plans (19)

(21)

15

(40)

27 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (365,877)

32,840

67,745

(333,037)

(27,736) Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (149,635)

180,533

136,232

30,898

196,825 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 80

(240)

(148)

(160)

140 Other comprehensive (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 35

(3)

(11)

32

(10) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Equinix $ (149,520)

$ 180,290

$ 136,073

$ 30,770

$ 196,955

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,891,311

$ 1,536,358 Accounts receivable, net 812,769

681,809 Other current assets 514,313

462,739 Assets held for sale 71,554

276,195 Total current assets 3,289,947

2,957,101 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,455,180

15,445,775 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,453,233

1,282,418 Goodwill 5,585,330

5,372,071 Intangible assets, net 1,982,434

1,935,267 Other assets 1,272,090

926,066 Total assets $ 29,038,214

$ 27,918,698 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 841,473

$ 879,144 Accrued property, plant and equipment 244,267

187,334 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 140,667

144,029 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 144,100

147,841 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 34,086

33,087 Other current liabilities 204,351

214,519 Total current liabilities 1,608,944

1,605,954 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,291,447

1,107,180 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 1,985,498

1,989,668 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 655,331

586,577 Senior notes, less current portion 12,077,756

10,984,144 Other liabilities 789,644

763,411 Total liabilities 18,408,620

17,036,934 Common stock 91

91 Additional paid-in capital 16,259,311

15,984,597 Treasury stock (98,792)

(112,208) Accumulated dividends (6,736,338)

(6,165,140) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,418,756)

(1,085,751) Retained earnings 2,624,268

2,260,493 Total Equinix stockholders' equity 10,629,784

10,882,082 Non-controlling interests (190)

(318) Total stockholders' equity 10,629,594

10,881,764 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,038,214

$ 27,918,698







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,275

5,056 EMEA headcount 3,728

3,611 Asia-Pacific headcount 2,448

2,277 Total headcount 11,451

10,944

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,129,598

$ 2,137,509







Term loans 626,417

549,343 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 63,000

70,321 Minus: mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net (208)

(1,276) Total mortgage and loans payable principal 689,209

618,388







Senior notes 12,077,756

10,984,144 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 125,154

117,986 Total senior notes principal 12,202,910

11,102,130







Total debt principal outstanding $ 15,021,717

$ 13,858,027

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021





















Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 216,242

$ 147,693

$ 68,487

$ 363,935

$ 224,561

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 432,828

436,386

417,758

869,214

812,076

Stock-based compensation 104,682

89,952

94,335

194,634

172,685

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,536

4,204

4,430

8,740

8,370

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 420

(529)

102,460

(109)

115,518

Loss (gain) on asset sales (94)

1,818

(455)

1,724

1,265

Other items 5,832

6,050

11,296

11,882

22,478

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (26,302)

(100,727)

(39,709)

(127,029)

(57,329)

Income taxes, net (33,663)

13,881

(55,661)

(19,782)

(65,935)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 55,128

(75,980)

19,161

(20,852)

(57,201)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,839

35,400

20,851

74,239

61,775

Operating lease liabilities (34,632)

(31,740)

(63,765)

(66,372)

(100,328)

Other assets and liabilities 37,765

54,715

20,009

92,480

(147,580) Net cash provided by operating activities 801,581

581,123

599,197

1,382,704

990,355 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (26,391)

(38,558)

(2,595)

(64,949)

(20,944)

Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (883,668)

—

—

(883,668)

—

Real estate acquisitions (30,257)

(3,074)

(33,900)

(33,331)

(87,637)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (484,830)

(412,518)

(692,232)

(897,348)

(1,255,830)

Proceeds from asset sales 56,024

195,391

—

251,415

— Net cash used in investing activities (1,369,122)

(258,759)

(728,727)

(1,627,881)

(1,364,411) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity awards —

43,876

—

43,876

40,034

Payment of dividend distributions (283,048)

(289,669)

(258,053)

(572,717)

(521,092)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs —

—

99,599

—

99,599

Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable —

676,850

—

676,850

—

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts 1,193,688

—

2,587,910

1,193,688

3,878,662

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (28,783)

(40,773)

(66,293)

(69,556)

(98,877)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (9,199)

(551,833)

(675,873)

(561,032)

(696,059)

Repayment of senior notes —

—

(1,400,000)

—

(1,990,650)

Debt extinguishment costs —

—

(90,664)

—

(99,185)

Debt issuance costs (10,365)

(7,366)

(21,950)

(17,731)

(25,102) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 862,293

(168,915)

174,676

693,378

587,330 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (101,129)

4,593

4,965

(96,536)

(17,054) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 193,623

158,042

50,111

351,665

196,220 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,707,496

1,549,454

1,771,804

1,549,454

1,625,695 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,901,119

$ 1,707,496

$ 1,821,915

$ 1,901,119

$ 1,821,915 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 53,609

$ 20,150

$ 32,667

$ 73,759

$ 82,637 Cash paid for interest $ 106,249

$ 104,051

$ 128,636

$ 210,300

$ 229,691





















Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1) $ (541,150)

$ 360,922

$ (126,935)

$ (180,228)

$ (353,112)





















Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) (2) $ 372,775

$ 363,996

$ (93,035)

$ 736,771

$ (265,475)





















(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 801,581

$ 581,123

$ 599,197

$ 1,382,704

$ 990,355

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (1,369,122)

(258,759)

(728,727)

(1,627,881)

(1,364,411)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 26,391

38,558

2,595

64,949

20,944

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ (541,150)

$ 360,922

$ (126,935)

$ (180,228)

$ (353,112)





















(2) We define adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ (541,150)

$ 360,922

$ (126,935)

$ (180,228)

$ (353,112)

Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired 883,668

—

—

883,668

—

Less real estate acquisitions 30,257

3,074

33,900

33,331

87,637

Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) $ 372,775

$ 363,996

$ (93,035)

$ 736,771

$ (265,475)

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

Recurring revenues $ 1,707,451

$ 1,642,324

$ 1,542,462

$ 3,349,775

$ 3,053,395

Non-recurring revenues 109,703

92,123

115,457

201,826

200,588

Revenues (1) 1,817,154

1,734,447

1,657,919

3,551,601

3,253,983























Cash cost of revenues (2) 599,368

583,703

544,196

1,183,071

1,055,006

Cash gross profit (3) 1,217,786

1,150,744

1,113,723

2,368,530

2,198,977























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 120,739

124,706

115,282

245,445

228,335

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 236,715

226,326

201,164

463,041

400,133

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 357,454

351,032

316,446

708,486

628,468























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 860,332

$ 799,712

$ 797,277

$ 1,660,044

$ 1,570,509























Cash gross margins (9) 67 %

66 %

67 %

67 %

68 %























Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 47 %

46 %

48 %

47 %

48 %























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 73 %

43 %

39 %

51 %

72 %























FFO (12) $ 498,349

$ 432,644

$ 340,873

$ 930,993

$ 758,136























AFFO (13)(14) $ 691,392

$ 652,632

$ 631,937

$ 1,344,024

$ 1,258,765























Basic FFO per share (15) $ 5.47

$ 4.77

$ 3.80

$ 10.24

$ 8.47























Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 5.46

$ 4.75

$ 3.78

$ 10.21

$ 8.42























Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 7.59

$ 7.19

$ 7.05

$ 14.79

$ 14.07























Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 7.58

$ 7.16

$ 7.01

$ 14.74

$ 13.98











































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:























Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $ 541,988

$ 522,171

$ 497,659

$ 1,064,159

$ 985,118

Interconnection 187,491

181,103

167,618

368,594

332,505

Managed infrastructure 55,329

49,222

40,734

104,551

79,219

Other 5,581

5,134

451

10,715

2,489

Recurring revenues 790,389

757,630

706,462

1,548,019

1,399,331

Non-recurring revenues 40,475

42,791

44,181

83,266

77,252

Revenues $ 830,864

$ 800,421

$ 750,643

$ 1,631,285

$ 1,476,583























EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $ 433,339

$ 414,569

$ 398,703

$ 847,908

$ 786,978

Interconnection 66,845

68,140

65,258

134,985

126,908

Managed infrastructure 30,447

30,990

31,176

61,437

63,287

Other 22,048

6,414

3,682

28,462

8,728

Recurring revenues 552,679

520,113

498,819

1,072,792

985,901

Non-recurring revenues 46,522

30,367

39,110

76,889

70,745

Revenues $ 599,201

$ 550,480

$ 537,929

$ 1,149,681

$ 1,056,646























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $ 281,635

$ 282,615

$ 259,573

$ 564,250

$ 514,131

Interconnection 60,841

59,987

54,898

120,828

108,080

Managed infrastructure 19,916

20,642

22,094

40,558

44,843

Other 1,991

1,337

616

3,328

1,109

Recurring revenues 364,383

364,581

337,181

728,964

668,163

Non-recurring revenues 22,706

18,965

32,166

41,671

52,591

Revenues $ 387,089

$ 383,546

$ 369,347

$ 770,635

$ 720,754























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,256,962

$ 1,219,355

$ 1,155,935

$ 2,476,317

$ 2,286,227

Interconnection 315,177

309,230

287,774

624,407

567,493

Managed infrastructure 105,692

100,854

94,004

206,546

187,349

Other 29,620

12,885

4,749

42,505

12,326

Recurring revenues 1,707,451

1,642,324

1,542,462

3,349,775

3,053,395

Non-recurring revenues 109,703

92,123

115,457

201,826

200,588

Revenues $ 1,817,154

$ 1,734,447

$ 1,657,919

$ 3,551,601

$ 3,253,983

































































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 930,257

$ 915,875

$ 865,120

$ 1,846,132

$ 1,676,337

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (319,011)

(321,729)

(310,916)

(640,740)

(602,856)

Stock-based compensation expense (11,878)

(10,443)

(10,008)

(22,321)

(18,475)

Cash cost of revenues $ 599,368

$ 583,703

$ 544,196

$ 1,183,071

$ 1,055,006























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:































Americas cash cost of revenues $ 243,636

$ 239,403

$ 234,679

$ 483,039

$ 428,139

EMEA cash cost of revenues 215,983

202,848

196,661

418,831

395,844

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 139,749

141,452

112,856

281,201

231,023

Cash cost of revenues $ 599,368

$ 583,703

$ 544,196

$ 1,183,071

$ 1,055,006









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 564,075

$ 545,198

$ 507,615

$ 1,109,273

$ 991,898

Depreciation and amortization expense (113,817)

(114,657)

(106,842)

(228,474)

(209,220)

Stock-based compensation expense (92,804)

(79,509)

(84,327)

(172,313)

(154,210)

Cash operating expense $ 357,454

$ 351,032

$ 316,446

$ 708,486

$ 628,468





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $ 193,727

$ 192,511

$ 185,610

$ 386,238

$ 368,437

Depreciation and amortization expense (49,817)

(47,621)

(49,549)

(97,438)

(101,620)

Stock-based compensation expense (23,171)

(20,184)

(20,779)

(43,355)

(38,482)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 120,739

$ 124,706

$ 115,282

$ 245,445

$ 228,335





















(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $ 370,348

$ 352,687

$ 322,005

$ 723,035

$ 623,461

Depreciation and amortization expense (64,000)

(67,036)

(57,293)

(131,036)

(107,600)

Stock-based compensation expense (69,633)

(59,325)

(63,548)

(128,958)

(115,728)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 236,715

$ 226,326

$ 201,164

$ 463,041

$ 400,133





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $ 211,004

$ 204,463

$ 190,040

$ 415,467

$ 378,028

EMEA cash SG&A 87,836

87,287

78,742

175,123

154,713

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 58,614

59,282

47,664

117,896

95,727

Cash SG&A $ 357,454

$ 351,032

$ 316,446

$ 708,486

$ 628,468





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, loss or gain on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:























Net income $ 216,242

$ 147,693

$ 68,487

$ 363,935

$ 224,561

Income tax expense (benefit) 8,635

32,744

(18,527)

41,379

14,101

Interest income (4,508)

(2,106)

(374)

(6,614)

(1,103)

Interest expense 90,826

79,965

87,231

170,791

176,912

Other expense 6,238

9,549

39,377

15,787

46,327

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 420

(529)

102,460

(109)

115,518

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 432,828

436,386

417,758

869,214

812,076

Stock-based compensation expense 104,682

89,952

94,335

194,634

172,685

Transaction costs 5,063

4,240

6,985

9,303

8,167

(Gain) loss on asset sales (94)

1,818

(455)

1,724

1,265

Adjusted EBITDA $ 860,332

$ 799,712

$ 797,277

$ 1,660,044

$ 1,570,509























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:































Americas net income (loss) $ 38,199

$ (19,572)

$ (179,570)

$ 18,627

$ (190,634)

Americas income tax expense (benefit) 8,516

32,744

(18,522)

41,260

13,725

Americas interest income (3,904)

(1,728)

(401)

(5,632)

(748)

Americas interest expense 82,160

70,730

77,169

152,890

156,682

Americas other (income) expense (55,803)

(23,390)

46,609

(79,193)

14,616

Americas (gain) loss on debt extinguishment 420

(261)

102,460

159

115,669

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 230,099

230,086

222,413

460,185

425,119

Americas stock-based compensation expense 73,677

63,917

69,982

137,594

128,244

Americas transaction costs 2,715

2,991

6,239

5,706

6,478

Americas (gain) loss on asset sales 145

1,038

(455)

1,183

1,265

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 376,224

$ 356,555

$ 325,924

$ 732,779

$ 670,416























EMEA net income $ 101,638

$ 98,388

$ 136,924

$ 200,026

$ 219,034

EMEA income tax expense 119

—

—

119

376

EMEA interest income (525)

(267)

(31)

(792)

(17)

EMEA interest expense (112)

916

2,002

804

3,207

EMEA other (income) expense 57,169

29,171

(7,737)

86,340

28,343

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 116,070

114,866

115,702

230,936

226,915

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 19,168

16,112

15,114

35,280

27,244

EMEA transaction costs 2,094

1,157

552

3,251

987

EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales (239)

2

—

(237)

—

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 295,382

$ 260,345

$ 262,526

$ 555,727

$ 506,089























Asia-Pacific net income $ 76,405

$ 68,877

$ 111,133

$ 145,282

$ 145,282

Asia-Pacific income tax benefit —

—

(5)

—

—

Asia-Pacific interest income (79)

(111)

58

(190)

(190)

Asia-Pacific interest expense 8,778

8,319

8,060

17,097

17,097

Asia-Pacific other expense 4,872

3,768

505

8,640

8,640

Asia-Pacific gain on debt extinguishment —

(268)

—

(268)

(268)

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 86,659

91,434

79,643

178,093

160,042

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 11,837

9,923

9,239

21,760

17,197

Asia-Pacific transaction costs 254

92

194

346

702

Asia-Pacific loss on asset sales —

778

—

778

—

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 188,726

$ 182,812

$ 208,827

$ 371,538

$ 348,502





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.































Our cash gross margins by geographic region are presented below:































Americas cash gross margins 71 %

70 %

69 %

70 %

71 %

EMEA cash gross margins 64 %

63 %

63 %

64 %

63 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 64 %

63 %

69 %

64 %

68 %





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 45 %

45 %

43 %

45 %

45 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 49 %

47 %

49 %

48 %

48 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 49 %

48 %

57 %

48 %

48 %









(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 860,332

$ 799,712

$ 797,277

$ 1,660,044

$ 1,570,509

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (799,712)

(787,577)

(773,232)

(1,573,875)

(1,448,647)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 60,620

$ 12,135

$ 24,045

$ 86,169

$ 121,862























Revenues - current period $ 1,817,154

$ 1,734,447

$ 1,657,919

$ 3,551,601

$ 3,253,983

Less revenues - prior period (1,734,447)

(1,706,378)

(1,596,064)

(3,381,554)

(3,083,882)

Revenue growth $ 82,707

$ 28,069

$ 61,855

$ 170,047

$ 170,101























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 73 %

43 %

39 %

51 %

72 %





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 216,242

$ 147,693

$ 68,487

$ 363,935

$ 224,561

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 80

(240)

(148)

(160)

140

Net income attributable to Equinix 216,322

147,453

68,339

363,775

224,701

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 278,046

280,196

271,500

558,242

528,144

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property 1,850

2,845

(518)

4,695

2,612

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,131

2,150

1,552

4,281

2,679

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 498,349

$ 432,644

$ 340,873

$ 930,993

$ 758,136











































(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 498,349

$ 432,644

$ 340,873

$ 930,993

$ 758,136

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment (34)

845

4,539

811

8,451

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 4,207

3,660

3,381

7,867

7,742

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,536

4,204

4,447

8,740

8,370

Contract cost adjustment (7,891)

(14,939)

(13,381)

(22,830)

(27,392)

Stock-based compensation expense 104,682

89,952

94,335

194,634

172,685

Stock-based charitable contributions 14,039

—

—

14,039

—

Non-real estate depreciation expense 103,349

105,575

93,062

208,924

178,040

Amortization expense 51,875

49,569

51,679

101,444

105,074

Accretion expense (adjustment) (442)

1,046

1,517

604

818

Recurring capital expenditures (34,775)

(23,881)

(45,331)

(58,656)

(65,661)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 420

(529)

102,460

(109)

115,518

Transaction costs 5,063

4,240

6,985

9,303

8,167

Impairment charges (1) —

—

33,552

—

33,552

Income tax expense adjustment (1) (49,683)

(323)

(47,440)

(50,006)

(46,675)

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures (2,303)

569

1,259

(1,734)

1,940

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 691,392

$ 652,632

$ 631,937

$ 1,344,024

$ 1,258,765























(1) Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from

the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense)

on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the

recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense

adjustment line on the table above.





















(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 860,332

$ 799,712

$ 797,277

$ 1,660,044

$ 1,570,509

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (86,318)

(77,859)

(86,857)

(164,177)

(175,809)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,536

4,204

4,447

8,740

8,370

Income tax (expense) benefit (8,635)

(32,744)

18,527

(41,379)

(14,101)

Income tax expense adjustment (1) (49,683)

(323)

(47,440)

(50,006)

(46,675)

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 4,207

3,660

3,381

7,867

7,742

Stock-based charitable contributions 14,039

—

—

14,039

—

Contract cost adjustment (7,891)

(14,939)

(13,381)

(22,830)

(27,392)

Installation revenue adjustment (34)

845

4,539

811

8,451

Recurring capital expenditures (34,775)

(23,881)

(45,331)

(58,656)

(65,661)

Other expense (6,238)

(9,549)

(39,377)

(15,787)

(46,327)

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property 1,850

2,845

(518)

4,695

2,612

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests (92)

2,479

2,663

2,387

4,759

Adjustments for impairment charges (1) —

—

33,552

—

33,552

Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of assets 94

(1,818)

455

(1,724)

(1,265)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 691,392

$ 652,632

$ 631,937

$ 1,344,024

$ 1,258,765























(1) Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from

the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense)

on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the

recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense

adjustment line on the table above.





















(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 91,036

90,771

89,648

90,904

89,490

Effect of dilutive securities:

















Employee equity awards 226

391

456

309

534

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 91,262

91,162

90,104

91,213

90,024























Basic FFO per share $ 5.47

$ 4.77

$ 3.80

$ 10.24

$ 8.47

Diluted FFO per share $ 5.46

$ 4.75

$ 3.78

$ 10.21

$ 8.42























Basic AFFO per share $ 7.59

$ 7.19

$ 7.05

$ 14.79

$ 14.07

Diluted AFFO per share $ 7.58

$ 7.16

$ 7.01

$ 14.74

$ 13.98

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.